Graphene Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $600,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $600,000 (the "Non FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,875,000 units of the Company (the "Non FT Units") issued at a price of $0.32 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.48 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,714,286 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.35 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one warrant, each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one share at a price of $0.48 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

Net proceeds from the FT Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), related to the Company's Tetepisca Graphite Property, located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers to the FT Offering effective December 31, 2023. ‎ In addition, with respect to Quebec resident subscribers of FT Shares and who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Quebec), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Quebec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Quebec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).

Net proceeds from the Non FT Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The Flow-Through Shares and the Common Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may pay brokers in the context of the Offering.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165447

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPRGraphene Investing
EPR:CC
The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 3, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 84,495 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $33,798, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated March 2, 2023, were approved at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on Friday, March 31, 2023. A total of 15,031,179 common shares, representing approximately 64.97% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, SHIM & Associates, LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces corrections to the seventh paragraph of the press release disseminated on April 1, 2023.

In such press release, the seventh paragraph read:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Closing of a First Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $1,500,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $500,000 (the "Non-FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") issued at a price of $0.40 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close up of graphene molecules.

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2023)

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century. Investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries.

Grand View Research is forecasting that the global graphene market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 45.9 percent between 2022 and 2030 to reach US$3.75 billion. The firm says that revenue for electronics industry applications will be a major contributor to the growth in demand for graphene.

Industries such as energy storage and composites are expected to make up most of the graphene market. Graphene coatings are used in batteries, conductors and generators to improve energy efficiency and performance. Lightweight graphene composites are becoming the focus of the aircraft and automobile industries.

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HydroGraph Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels announced today that Bob Wowk will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 21, 2022. Wowk joins the company during a period of significant ramp-up in commercialization, including signing several NDAs with potential customers and shipping to many customers for initial testing.

BobWowkPRHeadshot

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Tesla car driving on the road close up.

Is Tesla Making a Graphene Battery?

The worldwide popularity of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offerings such as the Model 3 sedan has been good news for important battery metals such as lithium, graphite and cobalt, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The Model 3 in particular appeals to consumers — with its US$40,000 price tag, Tesla believes it will help make EVs available to the masses. According to Statista, it's the world’s best-selling plug-in EV model, with global unit sales of more than 500,000 in 2020.

Because Tesla’s EVs run on lithium-ion batteries, demand for lithium, along with graphite and cobalt, is expected to increase as Tesla sells more of its cars. But some investors are wondering whether Tesla’s lithium-ion batteries may eventually include another interesting material: A single-layer crystalline allotrope of carbon known as graphene.

Keep reading...Show less
graphene lattice

What Factors Impact Graphene Cost?

Graphene has the potential to spur advances in a variety of sectors, from transport to medicine to electronics. Unfortunately, the high graphene cost of production has slowed commercialization.

Graphene prices have come down substantially since 2010, when it reportedly cost tens of thousands of dollars to make a piece of high-quality graphene the size of a postage stamp.

However, the 21st century wonder material remains expensive. Specific graphene pricing data is hard to come by, but relatively recent estimates peg the commercial cost of graphene in a range of US$67,000 and US$200,000 per metric ton. The wide variance in price range is mainly because price is congruent with quality and not all applications require the highest quality graphene.

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University.

With the increasing impact of Greenhouse Gas emissions on climate change, there is growing interest in alternatives to internal combustion engines. This research will study HydroGraph's graphene in thermoset resins to understand the effect of filler material on mechanical, electrical and thermal properties. The results will provide valuable information that will help increase the supply and use of graphene for applications that require lightweight and superior mechanical and energy properties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family, reinforcing management's commitment to the Company.

The validation follows recent certification by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Gold Investing

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Copper Investing

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Zinc Investing

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

Base Metals Investing

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

×