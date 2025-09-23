E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.

The Company also announces the resignation of Director Gabriel Erdelyi from the Board of Directors. Before being appointed to the Board, Gabriel was a strong supporter of E-Power which contined through his tenure on the Board. Gabriel provided invaluable insight and advice to the Company. The Board of Directors and Management of E-Power wish to thank Gabriel for his contributions to E-Power and wish him continued success in the future.

The Company also wishes to report that James Cross, President and CEO of the Company is currently on a leave of absence while tending to personal matters. In his absence, Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director of the Company has been appointed Interim CEO.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at:
e-powerresources.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at : info@e-powerresources.com

