Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/ , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.DYNNASDAQ:DYNLife Science Investing
DYN
The Conversation (0)
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,075,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, which includes 1,575,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $374.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne, are expected to be $325.5 million. All shares in the offering are being sold by Dyne. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months -

- DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it now plans to report new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 12 ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials on May 20, 2024, and to host a virtual event at 8:00 a.m. ET. This represents an update to Dyne's prior guidance for the second half of 2024. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.ateapharma.com/ . An archived webcast will be available on Atea's website for at least 90 days following the event.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. ET- 4:55 p.m. ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

KB-0742 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety and tolerability profile with no grade 3/4 neutropenia observed

— KB-0742 continues to show dose linear pharmacokinetics up to 80mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose, including increased target engagement at the 80mg vs. 60mg doses

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral presentation of results from the pivotal study of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast will include an in-depth review of the PRGN-2012 pivotal data and business update.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Phase 2 study results will be presented on June 3 rd at 8:30 AM CT during ASCO in a presentation titled, " PRGN-2012, a novel gorilla adenovirus-based immunotherapy, provides the first treatment that leads to complete and durable responses in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients " by Scott M. Norberg, DO, Associate Research Physician, Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 Phase 2 clinical study.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen , LinkedIn or YouTube .

AdenoVerse ®
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector ® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse ® Clinical Programs
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers ( NCT04432597 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) ( NCT05996523 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer ( NCT06157151 ), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) ( NCT04724980 ). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

Trademarks
Precigen, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-host-a-webcast-on-june-3rd-to-detail-pivotal-study-results-of-prgn-2012-in-recurrent-respiratory-papillomatosis-presented-at-the-2024-asco-annual-meeting-302154722.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

  • May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.

  • June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

  • June 11 th , 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Related News

Uranium Investing

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Tech Investing

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Base Metals Investing

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Battery Metals Investing

Fuse Battery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

×