Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne, are expected to be $325.5 million. All shares in the offering are being sold by Dyne. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com ; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com ; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements relating to the anticipated closing date of the public offering, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for the public offering and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on May 20, 2024, as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne's filings with the SEC, including Dyne's most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne's views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.DYNNASDAQ:DYNLife Science Investing
DYN
The Conversation (0)
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months -

- DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it now plans to report new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 12 ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials on May 20, 2024, and to host a virtual event at 8:00 a.m. ET. This represents an update to Dyne's prior guidance for the second half of 2024. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Dyne Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

- Additional Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Anticipated in the Second Half of 2024 -

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and recent business highlights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MnI Diesel, Inc. Has Success with Puradyn's Oil Filtration Systems

MnI Diesel, Inc. (MnI) and Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCQB: PFTI) have confirmed that the former company has had success with the latter’s oil filtration technology.
According to a press release:

[The companies] confirmed today that the Houston, Texas-based diesel engine service provider has achieved sizeable savings in oil-related maintenance costs and a diminished carbon footprint by supplying puraDYN® oil filtration systems to customers in the commercial marine industry.
MnI supplies parts and service support for commercial marine engines and since 2012 has provided puraDYN patented oil filtration systems to its customer base. MnI recently transitioned the product it offers to Puradyn’s next-generation line of bypass systems, the Millennium Technology System (MTS). MTS uses patented Polydry® technology for liquid contaminant and water removal from engine oil. MTS systems provide a smaller, more efficient design that delivers even greater value and oil-related maintenance savings.
Harry Lartigue Jr., Power Generation, Marine and Industrial Sales Manager, said, “We focus on providing outstanding service and value added products to our customers. One of the ways we do this is by providing our customers with a technology that allows their equipment to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible. There is a reason we use Puradyn — it offers the best solution for keeping engines clean, safely extending oil drain intervals and reducing overall life cycle costs, protecting substantial investments in the commercial marine and industrial industries. With over 25 years of experience in bypass filtration, Puradyn was the natural choice to offer our customers.

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.

"I'm excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb's addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Topline data now projected in early Q4 2024

Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc to serve as Principal Investigator

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued an order providing for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement of the claims asserted nominally on behalf of Athira against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions entitled Bushansky v. Kawas et al. No. 2:22-cv-497 and Houlihan v. Kawas et al ., No. 2:22-cv-620, pending before the court. The proposed settlement calls for Athira to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs' attorney's fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.

  • Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

  • Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.

  • Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 52,590 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $4.50, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date May 20th, 2024
Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Link Fireside Chat [ Link ]

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

RAMM Pharma Corp. Provides Update on Litigation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Related News

Gold Investing

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

Silver Investing

Impact Silver Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed C$7.1 Million First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Resource Investing

Australia’s 5 Most Valuable Mineral Exports

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q1-2024 Financial Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Lithium Investing

Final Results 2023

Gold Investing

Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

×