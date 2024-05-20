Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 5, 2024 and became automatically effective upon filing. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, if and when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com ; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com ; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com . The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements relating to the proposed underwritten public offering, the anticipated terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions relating to the offering, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne's filings with the SEC, including Dyne's most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne's views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.DYNNASDAQ:DYNLife Science Investing
DYN
The Conversation (0)
Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months -

- DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it now plans to report new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 12 ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials on May 20, 2024, and to host a virtual event at 8:00 a.m. ET. This represents an update to Dyne's prior guidance for the second half of 2024. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Dyne Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

- Additional Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Anticipated in the Second Half of 2024 -

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and recent business highlights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MnI Diesel, Inc. Has Success with Puradyn's Oil Filtration Systems

MnI Diesel, Inc. (MnI) and Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCQB: PFTI) have confirmed that the former company has had success with the latter’s oil filtration technology.
According to a press release:

[The companies] confirmed today that the Houston, Texas-based diesel engine service provider has achieved sizeable savings in oil-related maintenance costs and a diminished carbon footprint by supplying puraDYN® oil filtration systems to customers in the commercial marine industry.
MnI supplies parts and service support for commercial marine engines and since 2012 has provided puraDYN patented oil filtration systems to its customer base. MnI recently transitioned the product it offers to Puradyn’s next-generation line of bypass systems, the Millennium Technology System (MTS). MTS uses patented Polydry® technology for liquid contaminant and water removal from engine oil. MTS systems provide a smaller, more efficient design that delivers even greater value and oil-related maintenance savings.
Harry Lartigue Jr., Power Generation, Marine and Industrial Sales Manager, said, “We focus on providing outstanding service and value added products to our customers. One of the ways we do this is by providing our customers with a technology that allows their equipment to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible. There is a reason we use Puradyn — it offers the best solution for keeping engines clean, safely extending oil drain intervals and reducing overall life cycle costs, protecting substantial investments in the commercial marine and industrial industries. With over 25 years of experience in bypass filtration, Puradyn was the natural choice to offer our customers.

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued an order providing for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement of the claims asserted nominally on behalf of Athira against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions entitled Bushansky v. Kawas et al. No. 2:22-cv-497 and Houlihan v. Kawas et al ., No. 2:22-cv-620, pending before the court. The proposed settlement calls for Athira to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs' attorney's fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.

  • Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

  • Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.

  • Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 52,590 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $4.50, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date May 20th, 2024
Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Link Fireside Chat [ Link ]

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Inc. (the "Company" or "HCW Biologics") (NASDAQ: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, stated, "We reached an important clinical development milestone in the first quarter of 2024.  Enrollment was completed in two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors.  We are encouraged by the number of patients with evidence of stable disease, even though it is difficult of generalize from Phase 1 and Phase 1b results. We are following our strategy to participate in fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trials in difficult-to-treat cancer indications, working with leading clinical sites.  Using this strategy, we believe we can cost effectively evaluate HCW9218 as a single arm in a larger study.  We intend to advance our cancer studies in ovarian and pancreatic cancer, while seeking to opportunistically participate in other cancer trials that have strong sponsors with financial support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Topline data from Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in second half of 2024

Submitted Investigational New Drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ATH-1105 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; On track to dose subjects in a first-in-human study in second quarter of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Amphenol Corporation Announces Two-for-One Stock Split

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Anna Richo joins Illumina's Board of Directors

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Resource Investing

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

Silver Investing

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Gold Investing

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

manganese investing

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Lithium Investing

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

×