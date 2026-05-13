Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

XfaMUJNN00EaJMq0miXTFKrzEJ14wnc3HN0Er-zA=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026, hosting meetings on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker 
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


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