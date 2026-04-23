Dyne Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Dyne Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

X7SzZb5MoL7JTDgMtBgTWogzYxLJlZpW-LAfkXfqa1LkYYmlNI1BIIw1OR3fJ1Uo6HHIo8iNosOxPk_vMjNIsPSXw=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement equity awards to 18 new employees. The awards were made as an inducement material to the new employees' acceptance of employment with Dyne in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement equity awards consisted of non-statutory stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 320,900 shares of Dyne's common stock at a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Dyne's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 21, 2026, and restricted stock units with respect to an aggregate of 102,100 shares of Dyne's common stock. The stock options have a ten-year term and are scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee's start date and the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to such employee's continued service to Dyne through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock units are scheduled to vest over four years from the applicable employee's start date in four equal annual installments, subject to such employee's continued service to Dyne through the applicable vesting dates.

The inducement equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and Dyne's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:
Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


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