Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Brian Posner to its Board of Directors

Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Brian Posner to its Board of Directors

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian Posner to its Board of Directors. Mr. Posner brings 35 years of executive, investment and board leadership expertise to the company.

"Brian is joining our Board during a pivotal phase, as we transition to becoming a fully integrated biotechnology company poised to commercialize our first potential product in 2027," said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne's Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture. "With a perspective shaped by deep experience in the capital markets, Brian brings a keen focus on disciplined growth and value creation, and we welcome his insights and leadership."

"I am honored to join Dyne's Board of Directors at this exciting time," said Brian Posner. "Dyne's mission to deliver meaningful functional improvement for people with neuromuscular diseases resonates with me, and I look forward to partnering with the team as it advances near-term clinical data in support of upcoming regulatory milestones while delivering sustainable shareholder value."

"Brian is a highly respected leader whose expertise in investment stewardship, executive leadership and governance will further strengthen our Board," said John Cox, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dyne. "His appointment underscores our commitment to building the world's leading neuromuscular disease company and advancing meaningful new therapeutics for patients in need."

Mr. Posner is founder and president of Point Rider Group (UK) Ltd, an advisory and consulting firm that provides independent strategic counsel to senior executives, boards of directors and institutional investors. Previously, he served as president and CEO of ClearBridge Advisors, a $100 billion+ asset management firm, and as partner and managing director at Warburg Pincus, following earlier senior investment roles at Hygrove Partners and Fidelity Investments.

An experienced board leader, Mr. Posner currently serves as a director of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and has previously chaired the AQR Funds and Bioverativ (BIVV), and served as a director of Biogen (BIIB), Sotheby's (BID) and The Mutual Fund Store. Beyond his corporate roles, he is a Life Trustee of Northwestern University, serves on the Advisory Board of its Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy, and holds degrees from Northwestern University (BA) and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (MBA).

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more https://www.dyne-tx.com/ , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne's strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential commercialization of Dyne's first product in 2027, the timing and outcome of clinical data releases and regulatory interactions, and the potential to deliver shareholder value, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "will" or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne's ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and initial data from early clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials; uncertainties as to the FDA's and other regulatory authorities' interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and the regulatory approval process; whether Dyne's cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne's views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.DYNNASDAQ:DYNLife Science Investing
DYN
The Conversation (0)
Dyne Therapeutics Inc.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,075,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, which includes 1,575,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $374.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne, are expected to be $325.5 million. All shares in the offering are being sold by Dyne. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months -

- DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Related News

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands