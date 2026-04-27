Dyne Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation Highlighting Robust CNS Activity in Nonhuman Primates with its FORCE Platform at 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation Highlighting Robust CNS Activity in Nonhuman Primates with its FORCE Platform at 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting

- Data underscore the differentiated capability of the clinically validated FORCE platform to cross the blood-brain barrier -

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data demonstrating the ability of the FORCE platform to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enable robust knockdown of MAPT RNA in the central nervous system (CNS) at the XxdsogdsX_eosRAwDVPSc1YU1wo_y31YKw0Bsn6MjvGMX25RBGz_8kd3-nLgZ0tatGqEv-WYY4emo-D5HnOuRWebURVZUOOHhCy8lI_iTZRMC7iN" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting being held May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, MA, and virtually.

"While we maintain our focus on advancing our clinical programs in DMD and DM1, as well as our broader neuromuscular pipeline, we are also exploring additional applications where the differentiated capabilities of our FORCE platform, along with further iterations, could enable potentially transformative therapies for patients, including for neurological diseases," said Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., chief innovation officer of Dyne. "Building on previous studies, these data highlight the ability of our clinically validated Fab to enable robust activity in the CNS. Additionally, for the first time, we are presenting data showing the potential to further optimize our Fab for enhanced CNS delivery, which resulted in even more robust knockdown of a well-characterized CNS target."

Preclinical Study Details

  • Preclinical studies were performed using two compounds, Conjugate 1 and Conjugate 2, both of which utilize a TfR1-binding antibody fragment (Fab) conjugated to microtubule associated protein tau (MAPT) siRNA designed to downregulate expression of all MAPT isoforms. The pathological accumulation of tau protein is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies.
    • Conjugate 1 utilizes the clinically validated FORCE platform with the same TfR1-targeting Fab as Dyne's clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. The FORCE platform was designed to deliver robustly to both muscle and the CNS for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.
    • Conjugate 2 utilizes a modified form of the FORCE TfR1-binding Fab that has been further optimized for enhanced CNS delivery and potential use in neurological indications.
  • Both conjugates achieved robust MAPT RNA knockdown (approximately 75% for Conjugate 2) in both mice and nonhuman primates (NHPs), with widespread and consistent delivery across brain regions, including the deep brain.
    • Subcutaneous administration in mice achieved an equivalent reduction in MAPT RNA as compared to intravenous administration in mice.
  • Data for both conjugates will be presented.
  • While maintaining its core focus on advancing its clinical programs in DMD and DM1, as well as its preclinical pipeline in neuromuscular diseases, Dyne is currently evaluating potential next steps for the preclinical development of these conjugates with the goal of maintaining capital efficiency and maximizing shareholder value.

ASGCT Oral Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Targeting tauopathies: robust and widespread MAPT silencing in CNS of mice and NHP with TfR1-mediated oligonucleotide delivery
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Susana Correia, Ph.D., Director, Research, Dyne Therapeutics

The slides from the presentation will be available in the Scientific Publications & Presentations section of Dyne's website at the commencement of the presentation.

Previous Studies Supporting CNS Delivery and Activity with FORCE Platform

These results build on previous data supporting the ability of the FORCE Platform to cross the BBB using other payloads, as summarized in a recent publication in Nucleic Acid Insights:

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne's strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the therapeutic potential of the FORCE platform and its derivatives, and the ability of Dyne's MAPT Conjugate 1 and Conjugate 2 to cross the blood-brain barrier, apply to neurological indications or to achieve MAPT knockdown, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne's ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and initial data from early clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials or longer-term performance than is measured in the clinical trial; uncertainties as to the FDA's and other regulatory authorities' interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and the regulatory approval process, including the availability of accelerated approval pathways; whether Dyne's cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's most recent Form 10-K and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne's views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne TherapeuticsDYNnasdaq:dyn
DYN
The Conversation (0)
Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics

Keep Reading...
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies... Keep Reading...
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,075,000... Keep Reading...
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common... Keep Reading...
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its... Keep Reading...
Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months - - DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes - -... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Mayfair Gold Provides Update on Project Work in the First Quarter of 2026 Advancing and Derisking the Fenn-Gib Gold Project

Related News

aluminum investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

battery metals investing

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

oil and gas investing

Andy Hoese: Oil, Uranium, Coal — Bullish on Energy as Crisis Builds

gold investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2026

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Provides Update on Project Work in the First Quarter of 2026 Advancing and Derisking the Fenn-Gib Gold Project

rare earth investing

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal