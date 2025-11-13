Dynatrace and Microsoft Partner to Scale Enterprise Customer AI Initiatives

New integration enables customers to automate majority of cloud operations tasks

Dynatrace , (NYSE: DT) the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced a new integration between the Dynatrace platform and Microsoft Azure SRE Agent, Microsoft's AI-powered reliability assistant for Azure that continuously monitors resources. Dynatrace is the first observability platform to integrate with Azure SRE Agent, setting a new standard for cloud operations.

According to Gartner® , "worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025." As organizations continue to accelerate their AI investments, gaining end-to-end visibility into the entire digital ecosystem and automating operations is increasingly critical. With the agentic integration of Dynatrace in the Azure portal, customers are empowered to achieve these goals with greater confidence.

The integration combines AI-driven root cause analysis from Dynatrace with deeper insights from Azure SRE, allowing teams to fix complex problems in large-scale IT environments faster and more efficiently. The integration also unlocks streamlined remediation processes, including remediation hints, to support accelerated incident resolution and reduced outages. This allows teams to focus on innovation and driving the business forward.

Key benefits of the integration include:

  • Smarter detection and remediation: Deep contextual observability from Dynatrace correlates with Azure telemetry to enhance issue identification and resolution across complex environments.
  • Automated operations: Routine runbook actions and diagnostic workflows are automated, reducing mean time to repair and freeing teams to focus on innovation.
  • Proactive reliability : Continuous analysis of real-time and historical data reveals leading indicators of failure, helping teams prevent incidents before they impact customers.

"The AI capabilities jointly delivered by Dynatrace and Microsoft take our customers one step closer to driving autonomous operations across their complex environments," said Scott Hunter, VP, Product Management of Core AI & Engineering at Microsoft. "With continuous, automatic real-time insights and analysis, teams have more time to focus on driving innovation."

"Enterprises today are operating in increasingly complex cloud environments, where disparate systems and lack of visibility can hinder innovation," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "Customers need more than alerts – they need AI that acts. This integration strengthens Dynatrace's vision for agentic AI, delivering intelligent, automated observability across the Microsoft ecosystem, and helps enterprises not only identify issues, but automate remediation at scale."

Dynatrace customer FreedomPay will co-present on its generative and agentic AI vision during Microsoft Ignite, November 18–21, 2025 . Visit us at booth 5438 to see a demo, join Dynatrace Quest, meet with an expert, or learn how Dynatrace can help you achieve seamless observability.

Resources:

Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Worldwide AI Spending Will Total $1.5 Trillion in 2025, September 17, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace .

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial .

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 Dynatrace LLC.

Dynatrace Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's and Microsoft's respective capabilities and the expected benefits to organizations from the integration between Dynatrace and Microsoft, and from using Dynatrace and Microsoft. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

