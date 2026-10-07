Dynasty Gold Completes 3,000-Meter Drilling at Thundercloud in Ontario

Dynasty Gold Completes 3,000-Meter Drilling at Thundercloud in Ontario

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a 3,000m, fourteen-drillhole program at its 100%-owned Thundercloud Gold Project. The Thundercloud property is located 200km southeast of the gold mining hub of Red Lake and 47 km southeast of Dryden, in the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt of Northwest Ontario.

The fourteen drillholes were completed during a July-to-September drill campaign. Six drill holes were drilled in the South-Pelham area, targeting induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies, which are typically indicative of sulfide, particularly pyrite, mineralization. The six diamond drillholes were spaced over an area 300m by 400m hosting IP anomalies and indications of potential gold-bearing mineralization. Eight holes were drilled at the Pelham Zone: three holes were designed to obtain mineralization samples for metallurgical testing required to further evaluate the potential for open-pit mining; two holes targeted possible easterly and down-plunge extensions of Pelham mineralization; one hole tested historically indicated surface mineralization to the north of the Pelham zone; and one hole tested an east-west trending IP chargeability anomaly east of the Pelham zone.

All drill core was logged and marked for sampling by the Company's technical adviser, Peter Holbek, or Director, Richard Redfern. Selected core for sampling was cut by diamond saw under technical supervision and delivered to the laboratory in Dryden for analysis. Assay results will be released when available. Depending on the assay results and weather conditions, the Company is planning additional drilling for the fall/winter season.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, M.Sc., P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317829

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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