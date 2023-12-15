Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exclusive prospecting licences – considered highly prospective for lithium - applied for in northern Malawi, covering a total area of 746.7km2
  • Multiple pegmatite swarms identified from recent field visits with the potential to host lithium mineralisation
    • Pegmatites were traced for up to 500m in length, with varying widths between 5m to 25m+
  • Rock chip samples from recent reconnaissance field visit at the Mzimba licence areas have been despatched for laboratory analysis
  • Additional landholding complements the Company’s existing critical metals portfolio

The licence areas under application are “Mzimba” (West, Central and South) and “Karonga”. The recent applications will expand the Company’s overall strategic footprint in Malawi to a total 1,080 km2. Full details of the licences are annexed to this announcement.

The Company’s geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application areas. Seven (7) random reconnaissance rock chip samples from the Mzimba license areas have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.

The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said: “We are very excited about these four strategic lithium license applications in northern Malawi. Field reconnaissance has identified several pegmatite systems, which are currently being worked by artisanal miners for a range of minerals, including the gemstones tourmaline and beryl, and lithium micas. While the Company waits for license granting, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of these three new licence areas over the coming months.”

Mzimba Lithium Project

Figure 1A. Location map of the Mzimba Lithium Project

Located in the Mzimba district of central Malawi about 200km north of the capital Lilongwe, (refer Figure 1A) the Mzimba Project covers an area of approximately 710.5km2 extending through three separate tenements namely: Mzimba West, Mzimba Central and Mzimba South (Figures 1B, 1C and 1D).

A desktop study identified two areas for field inspection by DY6 staff and a field reconnaissance program was conducted over parts of the tenement area during November 2023. The first area is 65km north of Mzimba Township covering portion of the Traditional Authority Mtwalo, Chindi and part of Inkosi Paramount Chief M’belwa.

According to unpublished reports, regional geological mapping and reconnaissance surveys were conducted in the area by British Geological Survey in the 1980’s and the Malawian Geological Survey Department. The results indicated that Mzimba district has potential for a range of gemstones (such as aquamarine, tourmaline, beryl, and ruby) and industrial minerals occurring in pegmatites (Gaskell, 1973).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:dy6resource stocksrare earth investing
DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Keep reading...Show less

Louisiana Governor Executes Ucore's SMC Industrial Tax Exemption Contract

Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program

Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of December 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property"). The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For particulars of the transaction, see the December 4, 2023 press release [Click Here].

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an exclusive prospecting license application (91.5km2) over a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu, with significant potential for REE (“Tundulu” or the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise it has signed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Rare Earth Elements Africa (Pty) Ltd ("REEA") under which IonicRE will acquire a further 34% interest in local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”) (“Transaction”) which owns the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”). IonicRE has an existing 60% interest in the Project prior to the Transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date for its share purchase plan ("SPP") will be extended from Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Friday, 15 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

Metallurgical Testwork Confirms Outstanding Ionic Clay Recoveries for Caldeira REE Project

Highest globally reported Ionic Adsorption Clay recoveries using a standard AMSUL wash.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to report additional results of the metallurgical test work being undertaken on its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Related News

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL: An Exciting Gold Development Play in Western Australia

Base Metals Investing

Tinka Provides Ayawilca Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Perú

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,794 from Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

×