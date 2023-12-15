DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program
Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium.
HIGHLIGHTS
The licence areas under application are “Mzimba” (West, Central and South) and “Karonga”. The recent applications will expand the Company’s overall strategic footprint in Malawi to a total 1,080 km2. Full details of the licences are annexed to this announcement.
The Company’s geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application areas. Seven (7) random reconnaissance rock chip samples from the Mzimba license areas have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said: “We are very excited about these four strategic lithium license applications in northern Malawi. Field reconnaissance has identified several pegmatite systems, which are currently being worked by artisanal miners for a range of minerals, including the gemstones tourmaline and beryl, and lithium micas. While the Company waits for license granting, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of these three new licence areas over the coming months.”
Mzimba Lithium Project
Figure 1A. Location map of the Mzimba Lithium Project
Located in the Mzimba district of central Malawi about 200km north of the capital Lilongwe, (refer Figure 1A) the Mzimba Project covers an area of approximately 710.5km2 extending through three separate tenements namely: Mzimba West, Mzimba Central and Mzimba South (Figures 1B, 1C and 1D).
A desktop study identified two areas for field inspection by DY6 staff and a field reconnaissance program was conducted over parts of the tenement area during November 2023. The first area is 65km north of Mzimba Township covering portion of the Traditional Authority Mtwalo, Chindi and part of Inkosi Paramount Chief M’belwa.
According to unpublished reports, regional geological mapping and reconnaissance surveys were conducted in the area by British Geological Survey in the 1980’s and the Malawian Geological Survey Department. The results indicated that Mzimba district has potential for a range of gemstones (such as aquamarine, tourmaline, beryl, and ruby) and industrial minerals occurring in pegmatites (Gaskell, 1973).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rare earth elements (REEs) collectively represent some of the most critical minerals in the world. This group of interrelated minerals has an incredibly broad range of applications — everything from military equipment to consumer electronics. They are also pivotal in the global transition to clean energy and decarbonization. Neodymium magnets, for instance — composed of neodymium, iron and boron (NdFeB) — are increasingly being used in wind turbines and electric vehicle motors. Dysprosium is added to NdFeB magnets to increase the magnet’s resistance to demagnetization, thereby improving performance through higher operating temperatures. Terbium is used extensively in solid-state devices and low-energy lightbulbs.
REEs are also essential to the production of devices such as smartphones, lending context to the news that alongside other critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, global demand for REEs is expected to increase by as much as 600 percent over the next several decades.
It is clear the world needs to ramp up rare earths production — a challenge DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) understands. This mineral exploration company holds a 100-percent interest in three highly prospective critical metals projects in Malawi. As one of the most stable jurisdictions in Southern Africa, Malawi is home to considerable mineral wealth — a fact which, alongside its mining-friendly government, have seen the country enjoy significant mining investments over recent years.
Maiden drilling is already underway at the company's flagship Machinga Heavy Rare Earth Project alongside plans for further exploration. Long-term, DY6's strategy is to increase shareholder value through high-impact drilling and resource delineation.
And so far, this strategy appears to be working.
Located within the Chilwa Alkaline Province (the same province that hosts Lindian’s Kangankunde project), Machinga is DY6's flagship project. The original exploration license, covering 42.9 square kilometers, was acquired in light of uranium channel radiometric anomalies located by a country-wide airborne survey in the 1980s. The anomaly present in Machinga is continuous along a strike of roughly 7 kilometers.
Straddling the Malawi-Mozambique border, the Salambidwe project covers an area of 24.9 square kilometers, associated with the Salambidwe Ring Complex, which is known for hosting multiple notable carbonate deposits. Geology in the area is also associated with high radiometric values, typically associated with REE mineralization.
Situated just east of the Thyolo Fault, the Ngala Hill Project's zone of mineralization contains a strong magnetic anomaly indicative of an oxidized intrusive. Like Salambidwe, Ngala Hill is a relatively fresh asset. It has not been the target of any significant modern exploration efforts, though the results from historical works are nevertheless promising.
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts, is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and has over 15 years’ primary and secondary capital markets expertise. He is a director and co-founder of Minerva Corporate, a boutique corporate services and advisory firm. He has advised on and been involved in over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX, AIM and NSX. Smith is currently non-executive director for several companies on AIM/ASX operating in the resources sector with a focus on critical minerals and has been heavily involved in project origination and evaluation.
Lloyd Kaiser brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the rare earths sector having recently held the role of general manager of sales and marketing at Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) where he successfully negotiated binding rare earth off-take agreements with key automotive and wind energy equipment manufacturers. During his more than 10 years of tenure at Arafura, Kaiser also spent a number of years as general manager of technology and engineering where he successfully delivered technology and process flowsheet development milestones, enabling completion of feasibility and FEED engineering at Arafura’s flagship asset, Nolans Bore, Northern Territory.
Kaiser is a chemical engineer with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector spanning multiple commodities, and has amassed a large industry network of participants across the rare earths supply chain.
Myles Campion has over 30 years’ experience in the natural resources sector, including exploration geology, resource analysis, fund management, equities research and project and debt financing. He started his career as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia covering base metals and gold. This included being the project geologist at LionOre responsible for the exploration, discovery and BFS completion of the Emily Ann Nickel Sulphide Mine.
Campion’s financial experience ranges from Australian and UK equities research to project and debt financing in London and fund manager for the OEIC Australian Natural Resources Fund for five years in Perth. He has been the executive director of Europa Metals since August 2020 and is a non-executive director at Katoro Gold.
John Kay is an experienced corporate lawyer and corporate adviser. He has over 15 years’ experience in equity capital markets, M&A and resources gained through both private practice and inhouse roles in Australia and the UK. He currently operates a corporate advisory practice, Arcadia Corporate, which provides corporate advisory and capital raising services to listed and unlisted companies in the small cap mining sector.
Kay has previously held a number of non-executive and company secretarial roles for ASX listed mining and energy companies and has advised on over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia and is admitted to practice as a lawyer in Western Australia and England & Wales.
Nannan He has over 10 years of experience in geosciences, chemical material trading, exploration and resources investment. Through her investment vehicle Woodsouth Asset Management, she has been actively examining exploration and resource projects worldwide and has built strong networks, particularly in the Southeast Asian market.
Troth Saindi’s more than 15 years of experience in the mineral resource sector spans from exploration geology through to development and production. Saindi commenced with MSA Group Services in 2006, focusing on gold, PGEs and base metal projects in the Barberton Greenstone Belt and the Bushveld Complex. From 2007 to 2013, Saindi worked with Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Pty Ltd in the Western and Northern Limbs of the Bushveld complex as a project geologist. He successfully led the discovery team in the new Waterberg PGE deposit, where a high-grade ore seam was named after him (T-Reef). From 2013 to present, Saindi has worked as group geologist with AIM- listed Bushveld Minerals Ltd managing several mining and exploration projects.
Dr. Eric Lilford is a mining engineer and minerals and energy economist with over 30 years’ experience in various senior and executive roles in mining, investment banking, consulting and academic roles. He has multi-commodity expertise and has had operations and government experience across most African mining countries.
Lilford is a member of the international Rare Earths Standards Committee, ISO Australia, and is on the experts panel for the IMF.
Allan Younger is a Geologist with over 40 years’ experience in all facets of the resources industry and most commodities. He is a specialist explorer highly experienced in target generation and project generation with advanced expertise in multi-element geochemistry application and Interpretation. Younger has worked for a number of large international and junior mining and exploration companies, within Australia and internationally, both as employee, contractor or consultant.
Currently, Younger serves as exploration manager for White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN), a mineral explorer focussing on rare earths and lithium exploration in Western Australia.
Hilton Banda runs an experienced Malawian geological, geotechnical, mining and environmental consultancy, Akatswiri Mineral Resources. His company will assist the DY6's executive management team in Malawi. Based in Zomba, southern Malawi, Akatswiri is only 50 kilometers from DY6's flagship Machinga Project.
Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.
DY6’s listing follows a successful initial public offering (IPO), which raised $7 million. As part of this, the Company attracted a combined $2.5 million from Hong Kong-based strategic investors, Zhensi Group (HK) Heshi Composite Materials Co., Limited and Zhung Nam New Material Company Limited.
The funds raised in the IPO will be used primarily for exploration at the Company’s three 100%-owned rare earths and critical metals projects located in southern Malawi, a stable and attractive African jurisdiction with proven potential for hosting major mineral deposits.
DY6 has recently commenced a 5,000m program of reverse circulation and diamond drilling at the flagship Machinga project, only 40km east of Lindian Resources’ Kangankunde carbonatite discovery, which is widely regarded as the world’s best undeveloped rare earths project.
Machinga is particularly enriched with high-value heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium. The project also holds significant niobium and tantalum potential as well.
Non-executive Chairman Dan Smith said: “DY6 has recently started its maiden drill program at the exciting Machinga project. In addition to being a potential source of the critical heavy rare earth elements Dysprosium and Terbium, Machinga also contains significant Niobium mineralisation.
The Company is seeking to emulate the success of Lindian Resources in proving up a major critical minerals project in southern Malawi. We believe the projects and the team we have assembled provide us with an excellent opportunity.”
Image 1: RC Drilling underway at Machinga HREO + Nb Project
Six targets have been identified to date within the Machinga North concession and the Company will be following up on previous high grade intercepts from a previous 2010 campaign undertaken by Globe Metals and Mining (ASX:GBE).
DY6’s other projects in southern Malawi, Salambidwe and Ngala Hill, have also been subject to previous exploration: rock chips from Salambidwe returned high grade values of TREO and Nb while soil samples from Ngala Hill and limited previous drilling by Phelps Dodge returned high grade results of Pd, Pt, Au and Cu.
The Company plans to carry out detailed geophysical and geological sampling programs at Salambidwe to aid in defining targets for a maiden drilling campaign towards the end of the year. RC drilling at Ngala Hill is scheduled for around the same time.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ratcliff Construction and Orbital Engineering Selected for Production Effort - Meetings Held at Kingston Demo Plant for Kick-off Program
Ucore announces Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") updates:
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of significant updates regarding the ongoing development of its rare earth element ("REE") processing refinery, the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Final Industrial Tax Exemption Program Contract
The Governor of Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, has executed the CONTRACT FOR EXEMPTION OF AD VALOREM TAXES for Ucore's SMC Project. This Industrial Tax Exemption Program ("ITEP") provides up to a 10-year exemption to the Company (five-year initial term at 80 percent and five-year renewal term at 80 percent), which will result in an estimated $8.2 million in projected tax savings for the Company during the time of the exemption period on the local ad valorem property tax for the LA-SMC facility. The US$8.2 million ITEP incentive is part of the broader US$15 million incentive package offered by Louisiana Economic Development ("LED") and previously announced by Ucore on April 6, 2023.
"Ucore is extremely grateful to the Governor and his staff at LED for guiding our project through this process," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore VP & Chief Operating Officer. "The support shown by Louisiana and all the local entities that have come together to enable us to pursue this critical project cannot be overstated. Knowing that we have local, regional and state support, coupled with federal support through the US Department of Defense and, most recently, from the Government of Canada - truly provides a North American solution as we focus on keeping manufacturing jobs in the United States and Canada."
Selection of LA-SMC Construction Team
Figure 1 - Members of the Ucore LA-SMC Program Team at the Kingston Ontario REE Demo Plant; including representatives from England Airpark (Executive Director Ralph Hennessy - front row 2nd from left), Kingston Process Metallurgy, Louisiana Central, Mech-Chem and Associates, and Ratcliff Construction with Ucore VP & COO Mike Schrider (back row 2nd from right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/190674_91bcd6db746acab8_001full.jpg
"The recent trip to Ucore's Kingston, Ontario, RapidSX™ Demo Plant really reinforced the size, scale, and importance to North America of what Ucore is working to accomplish for the electric vehicle industry," stated England Airpark's Executive Director, Ralph Hennessy. "They have assembled a very capable team to construct their facility at the England Airpark, representing a significant milestone in Louisiana's pathway to a multi-energy economy - we couldn't be more pleased to be associated with this transformative project, which will change how the world processes rare earth elements."
The Company is very pleased to announce the selection of Orbital Engineering's ("Orbital") Baton Rouge, LA, office for construction engineering services and the selection of Ratcliff Construction ("Ratcliff") of Alexandria, LA, for construction contracting services. Both Orbital and Ratcliff will work hand-in-hand with the Ucore process engineering team consisting of Ucore, Mech-Chem and Associates, Kingston Process Metallurgy and a host of local and regional subcontractors as the Company transitions from the demonstration and scale-up work at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. The work at the CDF is centered upon the 52-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") and the required scale-up of the RapidSX™ equipment necessary to construct the LA-SMC.
Following a November 30, 2023, programmatic kick-off meeting for the construction engineering and contracting effort of the LA-SMC, members of the Ucore LA-SMC Program Team visited the Demo Plant in Kingston on December 4, 2023. The purpose of this visit was to start the "copy & paste" transition process from the work originating in Kingston to the required work in Alexandria. The Team focused on materials of construction, fabrication, constructability and knowledge transfer of lessons learned during design, construction and commissioning to the LA-SMC's three-phased construction process. This process consists of a planned production ramp-up from 2,000 (in H1-2025) to 5,000 (in 2026) to 7,500 (in 2027) tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) of total rare earth oxide ("TREO") throughput.
In addition to participation by two different Louisiana electrical, controls, and mechanical sub-contractors to Ratcliff, the Company was delighted to host senior leadership from its soon-to-be landlord at the England Airpark and its local economic development partner, Louisiana Central.
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and the Project (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2 2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACTS
Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190674
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of December 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property"). The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For particulars of the transaction, see the December 4, 2023 press release [Click Here].
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click Here)
Appia has 131.5 million common shares outstanding, 139.3 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
Click here to connect with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) to receive an Investor Presentation
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an exclusive prospecting license application (91.5km2) over a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu, with significant potential for REE (“Tundulu” or the “Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
Shallow historical drilling at Tundulu undertaken by JICA (“Japanese International Cooperation Agency”) in 1988 (up to a max depth of 50m), included:
The Company’s geological team recently undertook reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application area and samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:
“We are very excited about this strategic license application in southern Malawi. Tundulu is a known carbonatite ring complex close to our flagship HREE Machinga Project with an interesting profile of bastnaesite and apatite with abundant REE mineralisation, and easily accessible by road. Tundulu will complement our existing REE projects, Machinga and Salambidwe. While the Company waits for the license to be granted, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of this new licence over the coming months.”
Tundulu REE Project
Figure 1. Location of the Tundulu REE Project in Southern Malawi
Tundulu is a carbonatite ring complex forming part of the Chilwa Alkaline Province in southern Malawi located approximately 60km south-east of the Company’s flagship HREE, Machinga Project and situated at the southern tip of Lake Chilwa (refer Figure 1). The Project area covers 91.5km2. Previous exploration has identified significant REE mineralisation, mainly in the form of bastnaesite, in addition to substantial amounts of apatite (phosphate).
Figure 2. Topographical Map of Tundulu with sample locations from recent reconnaissance field visit
The geological structure of the Tundulu Ring Complex comprises of three igneous centres. The first comprises a circular aureole of fenitization about a 2 km diameter plug of syenite. The second carbonatite ring structure centred on Nathace Hill has a diameter of 500-600m. Wrench faulting prior to emplacement of the third centre displaced the western half of the Nathace Hill ring structure 250m to the north. The third centre comprises small plugs and thin sheets of meta-nephelinite and beforsite. The main apatite deposit forms an arcuate zone (300m N-S and 50m E-W) around the eastern side of the hill.
Access to the area is relatively straightforward, the east side of the complex and Nathace Hill can be reached via dirt road from nearby village of Nambazo.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise it has signed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Rare Earth Elements Africa (Pty) Ltd ("REEA") under which IonicRE will acquire a further 34% interest in local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”) (“Transaction”) which owns the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”). IonicRE has an existing 60% interest in the Project prior to the Transaction.
Completion of the Transaction ("Completion") will see IonicRE's interest in Makuutu increase to 94%, which is a considerable milestone for the Company.
The Company expects this to be a substantial step forward in progressing the financing and offtake discussions with multiple third parties who have expressed strong interest in partnering with the Company to access the heavy rare earth product achieved through the development of the Project.
IonicRE’s Managing Director, Mr Tim Harrison, noted the significance of the transaction.
“Makuutu isn't just any rare earth project; it's a strategic asset, and importantly one of the most advanced ionic adsorption clay projects globally. Makuutu can unlock near term supply of heavy rare earths into the advanced manufacturing demand that far exceeds existing supply. It has immediate strategic value to these new supply chains forming.
With a dominant 71% magnet and heavy rare earth basket content, Makuutu stands tall as one of the most advanced heavy rare earth projects globally. Positioned strategically, it's poised to fuel the emerging supply chains across Europe, the US, and Asia.
This is an exciting time for Makuutu as we near production of first mixed rare earth carbonate from the Demonstration facility in the first quarter of 2024, and the increased ownership will enable IonicRE to advance and accelerate discussions with strategic investors, offtake partners and financiers.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date for its share purchase plan ("SPP") will be extended from Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Friday, 15 December 2023.
The Company is extending the closing date of the SPP to ensure that all shareholders have time to consider several recent announcements and to allow eligible shareholders additional time to submit applications and arrange settlement before the closing date.
Eligible Shareholders may subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") under the SPP at an issue price of $0.021 per Share ("Issue Price"). All other terms of the SPP remain the same. Shareholders that have already applied for Shares under the SPP are not required to re-submit their application form.
The SPP is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the SPP Offer Booklet. A copy of the SPP Offer Booklet, along with instructions on how to apply for the SPP and submit payment is available online at http://www.computersharecas.com.au/IXRSPP.
The Updated timetable is:
The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right to amend these dates at its absolute discretion, subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
If you have any questions in relation to the SPP, please call the Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) any time between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Highest globally reported Ionic Adsorption Clay recoveries using a standard AMSUL wash.
Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to report additional results of the metallurgical test work being undertaken on its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Highlights
Meteoric has engaged Australia’s leading laboratory in ionic clay leaching – Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) to assist with process flowsheet development. The testwork reported is from diamond drill cores collected during a metallurgical sampling program completed by Meteoric across the six deposits with defined Inferred Resources. These results build on historical testwork from a single composite sample at the Capo do Mel deposit which produced outstanding results including leachability averaging 70%.
Chief Executive Officer, Nick Holthouse said,
“We are delighted by more great results from the metallurgical testwork program which continues to build on the exceptional Recovery to Leach results announced earlier this year.
The recoveries not only confirm that the vast majority of samples tested are truly ionic and amenable to low Capex, low Opex AMSUL leaching at pH 4.0 but also that the ionic clays extend significantly below the existing resource profile. All of the results add value to the schedule through increased scale and scheduling flexibility.
Importantly, the latest results focus on de-risking process recoveries for the Southern Licenses of Capão do Mel and Soberbo, both integral as near-term sources of ore feed for Meteoric’s proposed Southern license processing plant location and the ongoing focus for resource infill drilling, engineering and permitting packages.”
New ANSTO Metallurgical Leach Results
Metallurgical testwork commenced at ANSTO in July 2023 on 3m composite samples from forty-one (41) diamond drill cores completed as part of the Company's metallurgical sampling program in March-July 2023. The program targeted the six deposits which currently define the Company's stated Inferred Resource Estimates: Capão Do Mel, Soberbo, Figueira, Cupim Vermelho Norte, Donna Maria 1, and Donna Maria 2 (Figure 1 & Appendix 1). Standard AMSUL washes have been completed for 33 diamond drill holes to date for a total of 190 composite diagnostic leaches. The remaining results are pending and are expected in December 2023-January 2024.
The metallurgical testwork program was designed to:
Composite samples (3m) were collected from beneath the soil horizon (2m depth), starting in the clay zone and progressing down the hole until the intrusive basement was reached. Whilst the soil from the deposit does contain strongly elevated REE, it was not included in the testwork as it is planned for stockpiling and subsequent replacement and revegetation after mining.
This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.