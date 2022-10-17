GamingInvesting News

Fiber Gaming Network gives fiber service providers of all sizes the ability to launch and grow esports in their communities

DxTEL, one of the leading fiber broadband marketing firms in the country, today announced the launch of the Fiber Gaming Network a fully managed, co-branded gaming platform designed specifically for fiber broadband providers and their subscribers. The platform is a collaboration between DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming, a Rock Hill, SC based tech company focused on creating local opportunities for gamers. In addition, DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming will be working with Adtran, Inc. as the technology partner to further create a strong eco-system.

The first of its kind in the industry, the Fiber Gaming Network will allow providers of any size to give their subscribers exclusive access to national gaming leagues and tournaments, as well as esports scholarship opportunities. In addition, providers will also be able to use the platform to easily host and stream local tournaments and events, or partner with schools and organizations to support their local esports clubs.

"The Fiber Gaming Network is meant for fiber providers that want to do more than just market to gamers. It's designed for those who want to truly engage with the gaming community and provide something unique and special to their subscribers," said Robert Gilbert , COO of DxTEL. "We believe fiber providers have a tremendous opportunity to be the leaders in the community gaming space."

"Partnering with DxTEL to form the Fiber Gaming Network allows Mainstage to further our mission of making esports more inclusive and accessible to gamers in local communities of all sizes," said Matthew Snyder , CEO of Mainstage Gaming Network. "We are proud to provide the technology that will power the Fiber Gaming Network to reach gamers around the world through their local fiber broadband providers."

The platform, which will launch in early 2023, is one of several fully managed solutions that will be offered by DxTEL's new Fiber Gaming division. Other services include gaming event management, esports community engagement, and gaming-centric advertising.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help providers make an even deeper connection in their communities. Adtran enables providers to maximize the benefits their networks can deliver, while Adtran's Mosaic One offers unprecedented insights into the network users' quality of experience. This powerful combination with the Fiber Gaming Network will allow providers to deliver the ultimate gaming experience for their end users. The Fiber Gaming Network and Adtran's involvement in this project will elevate success for providers around the globe," said Ashley Brown , Senior Director, Field Marketing of Adtran.

For more information visit www.fibergamingnetwork.com

About DxTEL

DxTEL is on a mission to provide broadband providers with the insight, strategy, materials , and tools to effectively and efficiently communicate the advantages of fiber Internet—all for the growth of rural communities, local providers, and rural America. DxTEL offers plug-and-play marketing solutions, like Fiber Homes and the Harper Broadband Marketing Library, as well as hands-on integrated support. Modern cooperatives and independent providers across North America trust DxTEL to help them leverage their local edge and succeed in connecting their communities to the world. Learn more at DxTEL.net .

About Mainstage Gaming Network

At Mainstage, we are building a single platform for organizations to create gaming events, tournaments, and leagues for gamers. As gamers and tournament organizers, we understand the struggles of hosting the wrong event or streaming it to the wrong place. Our company eliminates the guesswork and helps organizations understand their community to create the events they want.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video , and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places , and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran.com , Linkedin and Twitter .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxtel-introduces-the-first-turnkey-esports-platform-for-fiber-providers-301650708.html

SOURCE DxTEL

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Opera completes repurchase of shares from 360

Opera Limited ( NASDAQ : OPRA ) ("Opera"), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that the share repurchase from its pre-IPO shareholder Qifei International Development Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of 360 Security Technology Inc. (601360: CH ) (hereinafter, "360"), has closed.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

360 has sold all its 46.75 million shares, the equivalent of 23.4 million ADSs or a 20.6% ownership stake in Opera, and is no longer a shareholder in Opera. 360's representative on Opera's Board of Directors, Mr. Hongyi Zhou , has also resigned with immediate effect. Opera will pay $128.6 million for the shares, or $5.50 on a per-ADS basis.

Opera's total outstanding shares is thereby reduced to an ADS equivalent of 89,761,299 as of today, with each outstanding share now representing 26% more ownership of Opera than it did before the transaction closed.

"Today we are taking another step aimed at re-establishing a connection between what we believe is the intrinsic value of Opera and our market price", said Mr. Frode Jacobsen , Opera CFO. "We have taken advantage of our strong balance sheet and the current volatility in our stock to exit a significant non-public shareholder at a valuation that is 43% below the average analyst price target and near the bottom of our historic valuation range. This repurchase is accretive and simplifies our ownership structure."

Since its IPO in 2018 Opera has repurchased 33.7 million ADS equivalents, including both open market purchases and today's announced transaction. This represents 28% of total ADS equivalents outstanding after the IPO and 2019 follow-on offering.

With the exit of 360's representative on Opera's Board of Directors, two new Directors have been appointed. Mr. Lin Song , co-CEO of Opera, as well as Mr. Tian Jin , Chairman of Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd. "I am excited that we were able to repurchase a significant number of shares at an attractive valuation and without impacting the public float", said Mr. Song. He added: "In addition, both Tian Jin and I are very eager to join Opera's board of directors and look forward to working even more closely with Opera's other directors to guide Opera's strategy, as well as our continued journey towards an appropriate market valuation."

The transaction does not affect Opera's ongoing share repurchase program. Approximately $36 million remains under the existing $50 million authorization announced in January of 2022.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-completes-repurchase-of-shares-from-360-301650602.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG 'Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America

- Closed Beta in North America from October 14 th to 18 th .

- Global game company Gravity will launch a Closed Beta of the PC Mobile game 'Ragnarok Begins' for 5 days from October 14 th in U.S and Canada .

Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America.

'Ragnarok Begins' is Ragnarok IP's first side-scrolling MMORPG title, and it is a multi-platform game that supports PC and mobile. Ragnarok Begins has the unique operability and hitting feels of a PC game.

In the case of the game method, you can feel a different experience with side-scrolling play and non-targeting battle methods that were not seen in the existing Ragnarok IP, and you can play with excitement, and joy of growing through core content.

In the graphics, you can feel the cuteness of Ragnarok IP, and the unique charm of Ragnarok Begins is that the regional characteristics and major elements are interpreted according to the side-scrolling play environment. In the domestic Closed Beta launched from September 1 to 7, 2021 , it was finished with favorable reviews from most users.

This North American Closed Beta will open from October 14 th ( 4:00 PM western US time) to 18 th . Gravity offers a wealth of benefits through three types of events to commemorate the North American Closed beta. During the periods, 10 random users with Perfect daily log-in will receive E-gift card worth $50 . A level achievement mission event will be held in which two users who have achieved Base Level 50 or higher will receive an E-gift card worth $500 as a gift through a raffle. In addition, a pre-registration event will be held in which 10 users who have pre-registered on the official Ragnarok Begins website will be randomly selected and given an E-gift card worth $50 .

More information about Ragnarok Begins North America CBT can be found on the Ragnarok Begins North America CBT website (Link).

[Gravity official Homepage] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Begins CBT homepage] https://www.playrobegins.com/

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. Established in April 2000 , during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games, Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

As of June 30, 2021 , the global cumulative number of accounts of Ragnarok IP, Gravity's flagship IP, exceeded about 120 million. It has also been selected as the "second most beloved Korean game abroad" for the past three consecutive years (Global K Trend wave 2021)

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiaries "Gravity Neocyon (Korea), overseas branches "Gravity's Communications ( Taiwan ), Gravity Game Link ( Indonesia ), Gravity Interactive ( USA ), Gravity Game Arise ( Japan ), Gravity Game Tech ( Thailand ), Gravity Game Hub( Singapore ), and Gravity Game Vision( Hong Kong )", Gravity, along with the branch, is expanding its awareness and influence around the world by conducting a global publishing business that discovers and distributes Ragnarok IP games as well as games of various platforms and genres. It is also expanding its content business by advancing into the fields of animation, IPTV, and webtoons as well as various Ragnarok Goods, and conducting various brand collaborations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravity-side-scrolling-mmorpg-ragnarok-begins-closed-beta-in-north-america-301647301.html

SOURCE Gravity Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c7496.html

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Wins Big at the Global Gaming Expo

CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker Presented with Excellence in Sustainable Gaming,
Aristocrat Gaming™ Named Land-based Industry Supplier of the Year
and Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot of the Year

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) received notable industry recognition at the annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Global Superstar Meghan Trainor's All-New "Made You Look" Music Video Debuts Exclusively In Candy Crush Saga

For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor's sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a 'Candified' version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist

Today, Candy Crush Saga one of the world's most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by teaming up with GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist, Meghan Trainor . For the first time in the game's 10-year history, the music video for Trainor's new single, "Made You Look," will debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours, beginning on Thursday, October 20 at 8 AM EST . The release of the music video will accompany her fourth full length album, "Takin' It Back," available on Friday, October 21 via Epic Records.

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's very first batch of Mystery Box, Whispering Barren soon will be on sale!

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global presents Whispering Barren Mystery Box

-

New Bain & Company Research Finds Global Revenue for Games Could Grow by More Than 50% Over the Next Five Years

The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

