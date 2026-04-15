Duracell Partners with Lionel Messi to Reveal Why He's Built Different

Eight-time Ballon D'Or Winner & World Cup Champion, Leo Messi, Joins the Duracell Scientist to Prove that Power Boost™ Ingredients Are the Difference Maker

Duracell one of the world's leading battery manufacturers, today unveiled its partnership with the undisputed greatest soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi. As the world's eyes fixate on the pitch for this summer's most anticipated soccer tournament, Duracell and Messi are teaming up to prove that true greatness isn't just born it's also engineered.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414049050/en/

Duracell Partners with Lionel Messi to Reveal Why He's Built Different

Duracell Partners with Lionel Messi to Reveal Why He's Built Different

"At Duracell, we engineer our products to be the G.O.A.T. of the battery category," said Javier Hernandez Reta, Chief Marketing Officer at Duracell. "We wanted to show that Duracell batteries are fundamentally built different. When the world is watching and the pressure is at its highest level, generic power isn't an option. You need the best."

The collaboration is anchored by a cinematic 0:30 creative spot, titled Messi Reboot, that shatters the myth that all power – and batteries – are created equal. Capturing the high-tension reality of elite soccer, the ad shows how Duracell unlocks Messi's peak performance, proving that those who endure at the highest level are Built Different and require a battery built to match.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that being the best isn't just about how you start; it's about having the right power to stay strong," said Lionel Messi, the G.O.A.T. "Duracell understands that to perform at the highest level, you can't settle for good enough, you have to be disciplined and obsessive about your efforts."

The partnership extends far beyond the pitch, ensuring fans are fully charged for every moment of this summer's global tournament. Fans will be able to bring the elite performance of Duracell and Messi into their own homes with limited-edition battery packs hitting retail shelves this summer. The packs will feature imagery of the G.O.A.T himself, including his iconic tattoos on the battery cells. And, unlike generic batteries that settle for the bare minimum, these feature Duracell's exclusive PowerBoost™ ingredients – engineered to deliver maximum power – just like Messi.

To keep fans powered up this summer, Duracell is also launching an exclusive sweepstakes from May 1 through August 30. Any purchase of Duracell brand batteries will qualify consumers for a chance to win merchandise signed by Messi, along with other premium soccer gear. Full details and the sweepstakes entry form will be available at SoccerSweeps.Duracell.com.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on X.com/Duracell and like us on Instagram.com/Duracell & Facebook.com/Duracell .

duracellmedia@citizenrelations.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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