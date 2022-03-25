IMetal Resources Inc. announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement . The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an ...

