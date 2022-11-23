GamingInvesting News

Dubai marked the conclusion of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Dubai Media Council on 20 th November. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai Expo City between 9 and 20 November, DEF2022 was hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du.

PGC Final Award Ceremony

Reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for technology, innovation, events and tourism, the Festival brought together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and fans from across the world. The 12-day Festival's concluding day featured the championship round of the inaugural PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, which saw Team Natus Vincere crowned winners and Team 17 coming in second.

DEF 2022 kicked off with the two-day Initiate Summit, a groundbreaking B2B learning and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives. The Summit was held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner. The oversubscribed first edition of the Summit welcomed over a thousand participants and more than 60 industry and esports thought leaders, showcasing Dubai's appetite for growth in the esports sector.

Organised in collaboration with DWTC and Alanza Trading, GameExpo and PopConME kicked off on the second day as two of the Festival's key attractions. GameExpo and PopConME featured some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, special meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive workshops, movie screenings, international artists and creators, artist alley, cosplay competition offering a prize of Dh75,000 to the winner, gaming competitions and esports tournaments.

During the four-day GameExpo, three grassroots esports tournaments took place in collaboration with global gaming titles, including Minecraft and Honor of Kings, as regional esports competitors and youth gamers took to the stage to show off their skills and win prizes worth up to $25,000 . Rounding off the inaugural Festival, popular Egyptian artist Wegz performed live in concert with an electrifying musical showcase.

DEF 2022 catered to gamers, families, friends, art and music lovers, industry professionals, and esports experts as part of its first edition with the aim of uniting and developing the gaming and esports communities in Dubai and the region.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Global Immersive Gaming Group, The Secret City, Sets Stage For Biggest Expansion Yet

Leaders in interactive gaming, The Secret City are set to launch a new collection of outdoor experiences in the US, bringing their immersive real-world adventures to cities across The States.

For over half a decade, The Secret City have been using technology to create interactive puzzle-filled hunts through interesting and historic cities worldwide. The games are a blend of walking tours and outdoor escape rooms, all playable from any phone. They allow players to discover the highlights and hidden gems of their cities while simultaneously collaborating in teams to beat challenges and top the leaderboard. Top-rated local businesses are recommended along the way for teams to take a break and indulge in great food and drinks.

Pojifi Launches the Ultimate Game Controller with a Professional App to Adjust Parameters

The Pojifi AL-NS2080 Is Packed with a Wide Range of High-End Features & Is Compatible with PC & Switch Platforms

Pojifi has proudly announced that it has recently launched the ultimate game controller with a high-tech app to adjust the parameters. This all-new Pojifi Wireless Gaming Controller is officially called the Pojifi-AL-NS2080 Detachable Light Up Gaming Controller and it is equipped with a wide range of features and benefits. Founded in 2016 in China, Pojifi is a high-tech enterprise integrating research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales.

Temasek's Vertex Leads $4M Investment in CARV to Build Gaming Credential and Data Infrastructure

CARV has raised $4M in seed funding led by Vertex, Temasek Holding's venture capital arm with participation from EVOS (ATTN Group), SNACKCLUB (Loud Gaming), Infinity Ventures Crypto YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Foundation, PAKADAO, 7UpDAO, Angel Investor Aliaksandr Hadzilin (NEAR's co-founder), among others. Many investors bring infrastructure and gaming ecosystem synergies to CARV, especially across the US, Europe LATAM, and Southeast Asia markets.

The Los Angeles -based company set out with a mission to empower gamers with data sovereignty via gaming credentials. "Gamer activities span across devices, platforms, and into real life. However, their time, effort, and money spent remain data points scattered across isolated ecosystems, with limited value to gamers." Says Victor Yu, CARV's co-founder and COO. "By creating the infrastructure to piece these breadcrumbs together, we are unlocking tremendous opportunities in how gamers interact in the gaming universe." Gamers now own and self-sovereign their data, with which they can achieve their hard-earned achievements and be recognized for community contribution on CARV.IO . Moreover, gamers can explore the semantic discovery of friends & games, and unlock credential-gated gaming premiums and governance privileges based on their past gaming experience.

Youth Franchise XP League Partners with Parabellum Esports

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports . Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

Taiwan No. 1 cable operator Homeplus partners with Ubitus to bring cloud gaming service to its subscribers

Enjoy unlimited gameplay with over hundred games in the library

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) collaborates with Homeplus to launch 'Homeplus x GameNow' cloud gaming service on Home+ tv 4k smart set-top box, on 21st November. This service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles, Taiwan Indie games and family friendly gaming content, providing a new choice of home entertainment.

Plarium Brings Acclaimed RPG 'RAID: Shadow Legends' to Facebook Gaming Through Cloud Streaming

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced its acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is now available on Facebook Gaming via Meta's cloud infrastructure in the continental United States United Kingdom and Europe .

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

Players can sign into their RAID account on Facebook and play directly on their browser or Android Facebook app with full access to the latest feature updates, including mobile and PC cross-play capabilities as well as synchronized game progression across all platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to bring RAID to Facebook and continue our longstanding goal of allowing players to enjoy games on their preferred platform and device," said Guy Ulmer , business development lead at Plarium. "With the power of cloud gaming there is no initial download time or device storage limitations for players to enjoy RAID. We look forward to Facebook cloud streaming expanding to more regions globally so we can bring this seamless experience to all players."

The turn-based dark fantasy mobile RPG immerses players in the distressed realm of Teleria with 700+ unique collectable champions across 15 different factions. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has become one of the fastest-growing collection RPGs with over 75 million downloads across all platforms and has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

In addition to Facebook Gaming, RAID is also available on PC and Mac through Plarium Play , the company's own platform optimized to provide best-in-class native quality and performance, as well as Apple App Store , Google Play and Microsoft Store .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plarium-brings-acclaimed-rpg-raid-shadow-legends-to-facebook-gaming-through-cloud-streaming-301683077.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

Keep reading...Show less

