Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Download the PDF here.

new age explorationnae:auasx:naebattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
NAE:AU
New Age Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
New Age Exploration

New Age Exploration

High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold Project

Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold Project

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized multiple term sheets with strategic investors to fund Phase 1 of the Company's proposed Battery Anode... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Best-to-date titanium–vanadium–iron drill results at Trapper Zone underscore Radar's large-scale oxide system within the 160 km² Dykes River intrusive complex near tidewater in Labrador Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, January 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to provide a summary of its key 2025 accomplishments and a review of its 2026 exploration strategy at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce a maiden, open-pit Mineral Inferred Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 52.2 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.08% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 for its wholly owned Mirage Project located in the Eeyou... Keep Reading...
EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100mDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design

NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first shipment of equipment for its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") has arrived in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates... Keep Reading...

Latest News

New Age Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Related News

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Receipt of Environmental Permit for the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

rare earth investing

Pentagon Deal Seeks to Create First US Large-Scale Gallium Facility