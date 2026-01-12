The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 12, 2026
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA
Sign up to get your FREE
New Age Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
07 July 2025
New Age Exploration
High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand Keep Reading...
19 November 2025
Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold Project
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October 2025
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 October 2025
Trading Halt
10h
NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized multiple term sheets with strategic investors to fund Phase 1 of the Company's proposed Battery Anode... Keep Reading...
09 January
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks
Best-to-date titanium–vanadium–iron drill results at Trapper Zone underscore Radar's large-scale oxide system within the 160 km² Dykes River intrusive complex near tidewater in Labrador Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
08 January
Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, January 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to provide a summary of its key 2025 accomplishments and a review of its 2026 exploration strategy at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
08 January
Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce a maiden, open-pit Mineral Inferred Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 52.2 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.08% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 for its wholly owned Mirage Project located in the Eeyou... Keep Reading...
07 January
EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100mDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 January
NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first shipment of equipment for its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") has arrived in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
New Age Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00