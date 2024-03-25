Drilling Approvals Received for Gascoyne East Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Drilling Approvals Received for Gascoyne East Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Gascoyne East Project (“Project”) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • Completion of lithological and structural interpretation from geophysical datasets
  • PoW approval for Phase 1 aircore drilling to assist bedrock mapping
  • Geophysical interpretation has confirmed drill targets for:
    • Intrusion-related porphyry and Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) mineralisation
    • Magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation within a distinct layered mafic intrusion
    • Orogenic and intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the Dalgaringa Supersuite and Camel Hills Metamorphics.
    • Intrusion-related gold and base metal deposits within the Edmund Basin
    • Sedimentary-hosted base metal deposits in the Edmund Basin analogous to the Abra deposit
  • At-surface uranium targets identified through airborne radiometric survey data

Figure 1: Interpreted bedrock geology with key intrusion and uranium targets outlined.

Exploration Plan

Target Generation

The Gascoyne East Project is one of the most under-explored areas of the emergent Gascoyne Province. Due to being almost entirely concealed under a thin veneer of transported cover, previous explorers have largely overlooked the area encapsulated by Odessa’s Gascoyne East Project, despite multiple mantle-tapping structures transecting the Project along strike from known mineralisation.

Odessa has now completed initial target generation through detailed litho-structural interpretation of the recently acquired airborne gradiometer-magnetic and radiometric data (Figure 1).

Multiple intrusion-related targets have been highlighted across the Project, including a layered mafic intrusive in the south, that is prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE, large-scale intrusions that are prospective for IOCG mineralisation, multiple discrete porphyry Cu-Au targets throughout the region, and base metal targets within the Edmund Basin.

Additionally, several uranium anomalies have been highlighted by radiometric survey data across the Project, coincident with calcrete deposits mantling fault structures, within an outcrop of the Moorarie Supersuite granite, a potential host to uranium and REE carbonatite mineralisation (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Radiometric uranium targets mantling fault splays of the Mt Clere Fault System.

Aircore Drilling

With no previous drilling and a lack of exposure, the basement lithologies remain almost entirely inferred from geophysical datasets. As such, a mineral systems-based approach to exploration at the Project is required to build up high-quality regional datasets that can inform targeted and impactful exploration across the highly prospective Project. As the company has now completed acquisition and interpretation of high resolution magnetic and radiometric data, drilling is required to confirm and update current interpretations.

Phase 1 aircore drilling is planned predominantly along existing tracks with hole spacings ranging from 200m to 400m. This round of drilling aims to intercept basement lithologies in fresh rock below the transported cover material to validate the litho-structural basement geology interpretation of geophysical data (Figure 1), as well as test key structural corridors and intrusive target features. Bottom-of-hole core of fresh rock will be collected to conduct petrographical and petrophysical analysis alongside multi-element geochemical characterisation of lithologies.

Upon completion of Phase 1 drilling, the basement geology model will be updated, and targets re-ranked accordingly for follow-up Phase 2 drill testing for mineralisation at depth associated with intrusion-related systems.

The Company has received PoW approval from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to conduct air core drilling across the Project as part of the Phase 1 drill campaign scheduled to commence in June 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationrare earth stocksrare earth explorationasx:odeBattery Metals Investing
ODE:AU
Odessa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Odessa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The second and third holes of the planned 6-hole program have intersected narrow intervals of uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team.

Hole GC24-02 (180 degree azimuth / -75 degree dip) was drilled at the intersection of east-west and north-northwest faults interpreted from the 2023 ground magnetic survey and intersected fracture-controlled and disseminated blebs of uranium mineralization at 0.8 metres below the unconformity, which was reached at a depth of 108.4 metres. An Exploranium GR-135 handheld scintillometer measured radioactivity of 220 counts per second ("cps") and a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe measured a radiometric peak of 3,321 cps within a 0.6 metre interval of anomalous radioactivity from 108.9 to 109.5 metres. Drill hole GC24-02 represents an approximately 470-metre step-out to the west of ALX's historical hole GC15-03 (0.143% U3O8 assay over 0.23 metres) and was collared approximately 350 metres to the southwest of Eldorado Nuclear's ("Eldorado") 1979 hole GC-15 (1,520 parts per million ("ppm") uranium over 0.13 metres) (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

(TheNewswire)

Developing a High-Grade Battery Metals property portfolio in Quebec, Coniagas aims to advance these properties towards production

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward. Ken Armstrong, Non-Executive Director will step in as Interim CEO and Patrick Anderson, Chairman of the Board, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company during the transition and search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company through the next stage of development of South Crofty as the Company moves towards construction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Drilling in up to six (6) holes totaling approximately 1,200 metres is planned and is anticipated to continue until the end of March 2024.

The 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek (see Figure 1) is designed to test for unconformity-type and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in the eastern area of the Project. Weather conditions are satisfactory for the mobilization of equipment and personnel and the work is proceeding as scheduled. Proximity to the community and infrastructure of Stony Rapids adds greatly to the efficiency of the exploration program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Odessa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Barrick to Look for More Gold and Copper Through DRC Partnership

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

Precious Metals Investing

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

×