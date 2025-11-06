The Conversation (0)
November 05, 2025
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold Project
07 July
New Age Exploration
High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand Keep Reading...
31 October
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 October
Trading Halt
27 August
Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 August
Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Lammerlaw NZ Maiden Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced outstanding long-term performance results for its partner AMPower's sodium-nickel-chloride (SNC) batteries. Extensive field data from South Africa demonstrates an exceptionally low... Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System
Australia is investing AU$25 million in Melbourne-based company Relectrify’s world-first battery storage system for longer, cheaper and high-powered batteries.The funding is provided through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), building on its support for Relectrify in second-life EV... Keep Reading...
03 November
Repurchase of Convertible Securities
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
