Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Loyalty Option Offer Results

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Results

Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Strategic acquisition expands Cobar Landholding

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Anteros Metals Initiates Channel Sampling at Havens Steady Following Grant Confirmation and Exploration Permit Approval

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a trenching and channel sampling program at its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. This milestone follows confirmation of a Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") grant, and receipt of a provincial permit authorizing ten mechanical trenches and four ground supported drill holes.

Work is now underway at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"), where recent grab sampling confirmed high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization. Channel sampling of existing outcrop exposure will generate inaugural grade over width data for the MMZ zone, and will be followed by mechanized trenching to expose bedrock across key areas of the MMZ in addition to the highly-prospective northeastern extension area. The channel and trenching program will result in high-confidence targets slated to be drilled in 2025.

Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Questcorp Mining Taps National Inflation Association for Marketing & Investor Outreach Campaign

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company") is excited to announce a strategic engagement with GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as the National Inflation Association ("NIA"), to deliver a dynamic marketing and communications campaign aimed at boosting investor awareness and market visibility.

Under the terms of the agreement (the "NIA Agreement"), which commences July 28, 2025, Questcorp will pay a one-time fee of US$30,000 for a three-month initial campaign, with the option for renewal. The NIA will leverage its expansive distribution channels-including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content-to highlight Questcorp's compelling growth story and project developments.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Mount Hope Mining
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appointment of Managing Director

×