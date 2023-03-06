Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 20, 2023 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 20, 2023 , at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Singapore Toll Free:

800-120-5863

Conference ID:

7034524

The replay will be accessible through March 27, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

4652111

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/ .

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China , DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact

In China :

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Andrea Guo
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

In the United States :

Brandi Piacente
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com
Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Media Relations Contact

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

