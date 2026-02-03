Dominion Energy, NOVA Parks reach new agreement for vegetation management in the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park

  • Agreement balances safe, reliable operation of transmission lines with environmental stewardship of W&OD Railroad Regional Park
  • Agreement formalizes practices to improve coordination, promote planting of low-growing native trees and shrubs, and enhance invasive species management

Dominion Energy Virginia and NOVA Parks have cooperatively reached a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to govern vegetation management activity along the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park (W&OD Park).

The new agreement formalizes practices that support current reliability, safety and environmental stewardship standards while strengthening coordination between the organizations, local governments, and trail users.

"We sincerely appreciate NOVA Parks' partnership on this important effort and their dedication to preserving the W&OD Park," said Joe Woomer, Dominion Energy's Senior Vice President of Electric Transmission. "By working together, we are balancing the safety and reliability of the grid with the long-term stewardship of this cherished resource. That's a win-win for our customers and communities."

"This MOU reflects a shared commitment between NOVA Parks and Dominion Energy to protect both the health of our community and the natural resources that define this region," said NOVA Parks Executive Director Justin Wilson. "Through Dominion Energy's partnership, the MOU prioritizes thoughtful pruning to preserve the park's character while also investing in long-term habitat restoration, including invasive species management, native plantings, and introduction of pollinators. Together, we can help ensure the W&OD Park, and its 45-mile trail, remains a vibrant and valued community resource for generations to come."

The agreement is the result of a 6-month collaborative effort between Dominion Energy and NOVA Parks and a shared understanding of both parties' missions. The MOU recognizes the need for routine vegetation management to protect the safe and reliable operation of transmission lines in the park and the safety of park users. It also strengthens existing communications protocols to enhance transparency and provide more advance notice of vegetation management work to minimize disruption and build public awareness. Dominion will provide 30 days advanced notice to NOVA Parks, neighboring jurisdiction officials and residents of nearby transmission projects and major maintenance work by mail and posted signage along the trail.

Appreciating the park's importance as an environmental and community resource, the agreement promotes the pruning of existing trees when feasible, while recognizing that tree removal will be necessary in some areas. It also promotes the planting of low-growing native trees and pollinators, and enhanced invasive species management to support the park's long-term ecological and aesthetic value.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England . The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About NOVA Parks

Founded in 1959 as a conservation organization, NOVA Parks (Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority) represents three counties and three cities—Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, the City of Alexandria, the City of Falls Church, and the City of Fairfax. The regional agency manages 37 parks with 12,500 acres of parkland, including waterparks, golf courses, campsites, historic sites, event venues, boat launches, annual holiday light shows, and a high adventure ropes course.

About Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park

Often called the skinniest park in Virginia, Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Railroad Regional Park includes a paved trail between Shirlington and Purcellville, Virginia. Since the first section was paved along the former roadbed of the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad in 1974, the W&OD Park has supported healthy lifestyles while connecting residents to each other and their environment. The 45-mile trail is now an important carbon-free active transportation network that links many regional hubs, including Arlington, Falls Church, Vienna, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Leesburg, and Purcellville. More than 2 million people per year use the trail for recreation or to commute to work, the 4 nearby Metro stations, and the many nearby schools.

News Category: Virginia & North Carolina

Media Contacts:

Dominion Energy: Aisha Khan, 703-397-4429, aisha.khan@dominionenergy.com
NOVA Parks: Kelly Gilfillen, 571-422-3582, kgilfillen@nvrpa.org

