Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Awards Grants to 388 Nonprofits

  • $3.5 million awarded to nonprofit organizations
  • Grants awarded across multiple states, including 208 in Virginia
  • Funding supports human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $3.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across multiple states.

Grants were awarded to 388 organizations across the Dominion Energy footprint, including 208 organizations in Virginia with just over $2.3 million in support. This funding supports a variety of programs and services, including environmental education programs for school children, expanding access to homeownership for families, strengthening housing, food, and health services for Veterans and military families, supporting teens and young adults transitioning from foster care, reducing food insecurity and health disparities, among other causes, such as:

  • Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters Pediatric Mental Health Program in Norfolk, which provides mental health services for children and community outreach across the state
  • The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust's Homebuyer Support Program in Richmond , which will support the organization's educational outreach program that helps potential buyers qualify for homeownership, ensure financial stability, and maintain their homes
  • The Capital Area Food Bank's Community Marketplaces in Northern Virginia, which increase access to fresh fruit and vegetables in high-density neighborhoods

"These grants are about helping our neighbors in need, whether that means putting food on the table, finding a home, or enhancing health and wellness," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're committed to supporting nonprofits that are doing important work in the regions Dominion Energy serves. Together, we're helping our communities grow stronger and more vibrant every day."

Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeast North Carolina, and parts of West Virginia, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted from January 12 to February 20, 2026. Visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/foundation for more information.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ) provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina; is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power; and is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.3 million in 2024 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

News Category: Corporate & Financial

Media Contact: Cherise Newsome, Cherise.M.Newsome@DominionEnergy.com , (757) 840-0100

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

