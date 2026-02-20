Discovery Appoints Lee Hodgkinson to the Board of Directors

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Lee Hodgkinson has joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hodgkinson, CPA, CA, FCPA, FCA has over 25 years of experience as a Partner in public accounting and auditing, specializing in the mining industry. He has served as the National Industry Leader of KPMG LLP's ("KPMG") Canadian Mining Practice for over 20 years and as the Director of KPMG's Global Mining group for over a decade. Mr. Hodgkinson has a strong background in financial reporting as well international auditing standards. He has served as the principal audit engagement partner for several of Canada's leading mining companies, has extensive boardroom experience and has completed his ICD.D. from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Business.

"I am honored to be appointed as a Board member of Discovery," said Mr. Hodgkinson. "I look forward to working closing with the other directors and the leadership team as Discovery continues to execute its near and long term growth strategies."

Tony Makuch, Discovery's President and CEO, commented: "On behalf of Discovery, I am pleased to welcome Lee to the Board of Directors. Lee is a highly respected Canadian finance leader with extensive experience in mining, global finance and governance. His leadership roles as National Industry Leader of Canadian Mining Practice and Director of the Global Mining Group at KPMG reflect his deep commitment to the development of industry standards and global best practices. We look forward to working with Lee as Discovery continues to improve our operations, advance our growth plans and create value for all of our stakeholders."

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:         
Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

discovery-silverdsv-cctsx-dsvsilver-investing
DSV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Mercado Minerals (CSE:MERC)

Mercado Minerals Provides Exploration Update on Copalito; Reveals New Vein Discoveries

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued progress from ongoing exploration activities at its flagship Copalito Project ("Copalito" or the "Project"). The Company's technical team in Mexico has been actively mapping, sampling, and advancing... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining: Advancing a High-grade Silver Mining Complex in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining

Keep Reading...
Person calculating with a calculator and examining silver bullion on a desk.

How Rick Rule Reinvested His Silver Gains: 5 Silver Stocks He Owns

Over the past year, the spot price of silver has surged past a 40 year record and into triple-digit territory, reaching a high of US$121 per ounce this past January.For silver investors who bought into the physical market when the price was low, this first leg of the silver bull market has... Keep Reading...
Silver bars and price chart.

Silver Institute: Market Heading for Sixth Straight Deficit in 2026

Silver surged past US$100 per ounce for the first time in January before retreating below the US$80 level, marking a volatile start to 2026 as the precious metal faces renewed investor appeal.In its latest annual outlook, published on February 10, the Silver Institute notes that the rally comes... Keep Reading...
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) said they will no... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

Happy Creek Announces Name Change to Fox Tungsten Ltd.

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Related News

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly