Discovery Announces Details of Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (" Discovery " or the " Company ") today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025 prior to the market open on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company will then host a conference call to review the results later that day, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time ("ET"). Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.discoverysilver.com .

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 1 pm ET
Conference ID: 4823292
Canada – Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Webcast url: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/833528825

ABOUT DISCOVERY
Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

