Discovery Announces Details of Investor Day 2026

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will hold an Investor Day on March 2, 2026, at 11:00 am Eastern Time ("ET"), to be followed by a Q&A discussion. Details of the event are provided below. The presentation will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.discoverysilver.com.

Details

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026,
Time: 11:00 am ET
Venue: Vantage Venues, 150 King St W, Toronto – 16th Floor (F1 Room)

Webinar url: https://vantagevenues.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FuwYC5k7Sy6JYsqcLGyyyA

ABOUT DISCOVERY
Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:         
Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


