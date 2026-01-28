Discovery Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 prior to the market open on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results later that day, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.discoverysilver.com.

Details

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time: 2 pm ET
Conference ID: 4823292
Canada – Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Webcast url: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/540849708

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company's silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:         
Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at Triple Digits, Here's What Happens Next

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shares his thoughts on what's next for silver after its run into triple digits. "I do think that we're going to end the year higher than where we are now. Perhaps to the tune of 20, 30, perhaps even 40 percent higher," he said.... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in 2026,... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

Five targets are being developed to drill test for deep San Martin-type mineralization
Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the 2026 exploration plans for advancing its flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the state of Durango, Mexico. Figure 1: La Joya Project location,... Keep Reading...
Silver bars and gold coins on a financial graph background.

Silver Price Surges Past US$100, Hitting Triple-Digit Territory

The silver price hit a new all-time high on Monday (January 26), rising as high as US$116.67 per ounce as gold broke US$5,000 and brought its sister metal along for the ride.Silver is continuing a breakout that began earlier this month on a mixed bag of economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares price targets for silver and discusses when silver stocks may start to outperform the metal. "I fully expect a catch-up trade like this — I think that it's coming, and I think it's going to come this year and probably this first quarter," he said.... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at... Keep Reading...

