Discovery Announces Agreement for US$250 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (" Discovery " or the " Company ") today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with a syndicate of financial institutions (the " Syndicate ") for a revolving credit facility (the " Revolving Credit Facility " or " Facility ") that allows the Company to borrow up to US$250 million, with an accordion feature for an additional US$100 million subject to receipt of additional lender commitments and satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Syndicate includes Bank of Montreal (" BMO "), acting as administrative agent and lender, BMO Capital Markets, acting as sole bookrunner and co-lead arranger, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (" CIBC ") and National Bank of Canada (" NBC ") acting as co-lead arrangers, co-syndication agents and lenders.

Tony Makuch, Discovery's CEO, commented: "The Revolving Credit Facility we have arranged with the Syndicate will provide both increased financial capacity and greater flexibility as we advance our attractive growth profile in both Canada and Mexico. We appreciate the support BMO, CIBC and NBC have demonstrated in entering into the Agreement with Discovery and look forward to working with them as we continue to build the value of our company."

The Facility will mature on September 15, 2028, and is available for general corporate and working capital purposes, including financing future investments as the Company advances its growth strategy. The Facility includes terms and conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, and is secured by all assets of the Company and its material subsidiaries. Advances under the Facility are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent.

The Facility is available by way of (i) term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (" Term SOFR ") loans, with interest accruing at Term SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment of 0.10% per annum plus an applicable margin ranging from 2.50% to 3.50% per annum based on the Company's consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter, (ii) US dollar base rate loans, with interest accruing at BMO's US dollar base rate plus an applicable margin ranging from 1.50% to 2.50% per annum, based on the Company's consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter and (iii) letters of credit. The undrawn portion of the Facility is subject to a standby fee ranging from 0.563% to 0.788% per annum, based on the Company's consolidated net leverage ratio at the end of each fiscal quarter.

Following the entering into of the Agreement, Discovery will terminate the existing term loan agreement with Franco-Nevada GLW Holdings Corp. involving a US$100 million senior debt facility, entered into as of April 15, 2025, which remained undrawn as of the date of termination.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:
Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected future events, including without limitation the satisfaction of all conditions precedent for the execution and delivery of the final documentation relating to the Facility, the realization of anticipated benefits relating to the Facility including but not limited to the Company's growth plans, potential finance investments and acquisitions, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results and growth plans may change, and may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including the impossibility to satisfy the conditions precedent set out in the Facility in order to finalize the definitive documents and draw down on the Facility, market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures); price of gold and other commodities; timing of receipt of permits, availability of water and power, availability of labour and other local economics, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance as of the completion or financing of the Facility referred to above.

Due to the potential impact of these factors, Discovery disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.


Discovery Announces Management Appointment

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Utting as Vice President, Investor Relations effective immediately.

Mr. Utting is a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 35 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and finance, mainly in the mining and financial services sectors. His mining experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland") from June 2017 to February 2022 when Kirkland merged with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Utting was Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") from April 2016 to June 2017 following Tahoe's acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he had worked as Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2008 to April 2016. Most recently, Mr. Utting joined Discovery as a consultant in February 2024 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance (full-time consultant) for Karora Resources Inc. from January 2023 to September 2023.

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

Discovery Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The Company also provided a summary of key events since the beginning of 2024, including the release on February 20, 2024, of the feasibility study results (the "Feasibility Study" or "Study") for Discovery's 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "During Q1 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the release of the Feasibility Study for our Cordero Project. The Study results clearly establish Cordero as one of the world's largest silver development projects both in terms of reserves and estimated production. The Project will average 37 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") 1 ounces ("Moz") annually over the first 12 years with low unit costs that will generate attractive economic returns. Very importantly, the Project will deliver substantial socio-economic benefits in Mexico in the form of job creation, skills training, direct investment, the purchasing of local goods and services and tax revenue, and will be developed and operated in a manner that achieves best practice in responsible mining. In addition, we will be bringing valuable technology and infrastructure as part of the Project that will provide important benefits in key areas like water treatment and purification. We will also be continuing our work to build Cordero's presence in the community around Parral, and in Chihuahua State, through ongoing direct participation in, and support for, local initiatives, organizations and institutions.

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Discovery Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 388,500 common shares (Shares) of Discovery Silver Corp. over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.1% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $0.90 per share for aggregate consideration of $349,650.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for the acquired Shares was not in excess of the market price at the date of acquisition, as determined in accordance with section 1.11 of NI 62-104, plus reasonable brokerage fees or commissions actually paid.

×