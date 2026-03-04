Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Conversation (0)
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|March 4, 2026
|Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has been made a conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 as set out below.
|PDMR
|Date
|Share Type
|Number of shares awarded
|Andrew Smith
|2 March 2026
|Shell (AMS)
|11,269
|The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
|Julie Keefe
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Shell Media Relations
|International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Smith
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Trading and Supply
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|35.93
|Volume
|11,269
|Total
|404,895.17
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|11,269
|Price
|35.93
|Total
|404,895.17
|Date of transaction
|02/03/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue