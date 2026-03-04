Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
March 4, 2026        
         
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has been made a conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 as set out below.

 
         
PDMR Date Share Type Number of shares awarded  
Andrew Smith 2 March 2026 Shell (AMS) 11,269  
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

 		  
         
         
Julie Keefe        
Deputy Company Secretary      
         
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 35.93
Volume 11,269
Total 404,895.17
Aggregated information  
Volume 11,269
Price 35.93
Total 404,895.17
Date of transaction 02/03/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
