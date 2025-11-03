Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 3, 2025

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on October 31, 2025:

a)      Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has elected to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and reinvest future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

b)      Philippa Bounds, a PDMR has sold 5,973 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Participation in a DRIP to reinvest future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
Currency N/A
Price N/A
Volume N/A
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total

N/A
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction October 31, 2025
Place of transaction Outside trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency GBP
Price £28.34
Volume 5,973
Total £169,274.82
Aggregated information:
Price £28.34
Volume 5,973
Total £169,274.82
Date of transaction October 31, 2025
Place of transaction London

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ShellSHELNYSE:SHELOil and Gas Investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 31 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 31, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel surrounded by metal bars, corn and gold bullion.

World Bank: Oil Glut to Drive Commodities Prices to Six Year Low

Global commodities prices are on track to fall to their lowest level in six years by 2026, as weaker demand, a widening oil surplus and policy uncertainty continue to weigh on markets, according to the World Bank. In 2025, the oil glut is projected to expand 65 percent above its last peak in... Keep Reading...
TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB TheNewswire - (October 30, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces approval from the TSX Exchange following its review of a proposed ‘shares for debt' transaction for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update: BANK CREDIT FACILITYCoelacanth has signed an agreement to increase its bank credit facility from $52 million to $80 million with closing expected in mid-November. The Company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

gold investing

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT