White Cliff Minerals

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce early results from the digitisation and GIS integration of historic, but high quality analogue datasets for the northern half of the Radium Point Project (“the North”). The North, as the name implies, refers to the northern half of the approximately 2,9002 km Uranium (U), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Copper (Cu) licence area held by the Company. Results have exceeded expectations and highlight multiple large & high-grade U-Cu-Au & Ag targets, all of which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work.

Highlights include:

  • Examples of some of the highly anomalous rock chip assays from sampling carried out by state survey and previous operators throughout the North can be seen below. Importantly, subsequent follow up work of these exceptional results and prospects appear to be limited:
    • Thompson Showing:
      • 14.15% U3O8, 6.22g/t Au and 122g/t Ag
      • 7.5% Cu, 1.63% U3O8, 729/t Ag and 1.56g/t Au
      • 15.15g/t Au, 6.6% Cu, 2.32% U3O8 137g/t Ag, 1.11% Cobalt and 0.58% Nickel
    • Spud Bay:
      • 22.72% Cu, 619g/t (~20oz) Ag and 0.59 % Pb
      • 11.69% Cu, 1330g/t (~40oz) Ag, 8.30% Zn and 0.44% Pb
      • 6.61% Cu, 1427g/t (~45oz) Ag, 3.66% Zn and 0.35% Pb
    • Bullwinkle:
      • 7.43% U3O8 and 2.77% Cu
    • Doghead South:
      • 1.56% U3O8, 10.30% Cu, 3.68g/t Au and 34g/t Ag
      • 3.85% Cu, 4.05g/t Au and 7g/t Ag
    • Sparkplug Lake:
      • 8.28g/t Au, 1.86% Cu and 43.4g/t Ag
      • 3.97% Cu, 4.42g/t Au and 12.4g/t Ag
      • 3.01% Cu, 5.37g/t Au and 2.60g/t Ag

Commenting on the update, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:

“Firstly, I would like to express my appreciation to shareholders for their patience while the Company works through the digitisation and verification process for Radium Point. It has taken considerable time to collate and verify these historical results however it has been worth the wait. Work continues on the assimilation of the remaining datasets for the balance of the 2,900 km2 licence area however the tenor of these results already gives us great confidence in our upcoming field season.

It’s important to stress that these results are from the northern half and near mine project areas only. The area to the south contains results that appear higher grade in nature with a larger surficial expression however we need more time to complete the verification process for this vast area and will release these results in due course.

I am very comfortable saying this is the most exciting multi-element project I have seen, even though this is a first pass on these near mine and regional anomalies I am confident we are well placed to make significant discoveries on our ground during 2024.

Utilising this new database of geophysical targets alongside surface geochemistry will assist greatly with the finalisation of our target definition for the upcoming field program. I make no guarantees, but with results like this, on only half of the assessed ground to date its, worth making every effort possible to drill this project during the coming year.

During the coming weeks we will conclude the 2024 work programmes at both projects to deploy what will be a holistic campaign leveraging all available synergies between activity, location and service provider”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Premier1 Lithium

Montague Field Program Identifies Abundant New Pegmatite Outcrops

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of fieldwork at the Montague lithium project. Premier1 has the rights to earn up to 80% of the lithium rights on the project in a farm-in announced on 5 May 2023 with Gateway Mining (ASX:GML).

Keep reading...Show less
AM Resources Acquires Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

AM Resources Acquires Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on March 15, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the plan of arrangement previously announced on January 30, 2024, pursuant to which the Company will spin off the majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake Copper Corp. by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

30,037,612 votes, or approximately 99.999% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement. The special resolution approving the Arrangement was required to be passed by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Shareholders. Details of the voting results will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger

Jindalee Lithium Eyes Mid-year PFS Completion, CEO Says

Lithium exploration and development company Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) expects to complete its prefeasibility study on the McDermitt lithium project in Oregon by the middle of 2024, according to CEO Ian Rodger.

“We’ve completed a lot of the metallurgical testwork, we’re at the back end of that, as well as the engineering and cost estimates (and) the mine planning work. Ultimately we've got a very big resource,” he said.

Rodger said the PFS will focus on the first five to 10 years of the mine life to maximise margin and economic returns.

Keep reading...Show less

×