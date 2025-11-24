Digimarc and Honeywell Partner to Combat Gift Card Fraud and Streamline the Checkout Experience

Honeywell will integrate Digimarc's latest on-scanner software across its handheld retail scanners by early 2026, enabling retailers to better protect customers and speed up checkout operations.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a leading provider of digital identity and authentication technologies, and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) have teamed up to help retailers and brands fight gift card fraud. The global gift card market was valued at $1.24 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.31 trillion by 2030, making it a growing target for bad actors. 1 Gift card fraud losses grew 364% from 2018 to 2021 and continue to increase year over year. 2 With 23% of consumers in the U.S. having given or received gift cards with no funds on them, gift card fraud is now a persistent problem. 3

Honeywell is one of the first manufacturers to configure its handheld scanners to detect Digimarc's new digital security layer for gift cards, enabling retailers around the world to automate detection of tampered cards and prevent their activation at the point of sale. Digimarc's end-to-end solution is over three times more secure than "card-only" security features and removes the need for cashiers to manually inspect or otherwise prepare cards prior to scanning. 4 Retailers using this solution report dramatically lowered incidents of fraud and faster gift card scanning, thereby improving the customer experience, making retail associates' jobs easier, and bringing greater security and more seamless operations to the entire gift card ecosystem.

"Honeywell has been a great collaborator in preparing for broader retailer adoption of our next generation gift card solution," said Ken Sickles, Digimarc's Chief Product Officer. "The Honeywell Xenon XP™ 1950 was one of the first handheld scanners in production with our current on-scanner software. Equally important, Honeywell has been an invaluable partner as we developed our latest version of that software, which we released in November 2025."

Honeywell has committed to rolling out this newest version of Digimarc software across its flagship handheld retail scanner portfolio by early 2026. "Digimarc and Honeywell understand that retailers and consumers demand excellent fraud protection, as well as a seamless checkout experience," explained Sickles. "The latest version of our on-scanner software delivers a step-change improvement in tamper evidence and first-pass read rates, creating more robust fraud protection and greater scanning speed and efficiency at checkout."

"Gift card fraud is a serious, pervasive and increasingly costly problem for retailers," said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions & Services. "Honeywell is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to protect retailers, brands and consumers. To this end, we look forward to incorporating the latest version of Digimarc's on-scanner software in even more of our scanner models early next year to offer best-in-class fraud protection and deliver customers frictionless checkout experiences."

Retail customers can contact Digimarc or Honeywell to request demonstrations and explore how to integrate this fraud reduction technology into their workflows. Honeywell will also be showcasing the Digimarc solution alongside all their retail scanning solutions at the NRF show (Booth# 3538) in January 2026.

About Digimarc

Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) is building the trust layer for the modern world. As AI accelerates how we produce, share, and interact with the world, the risks of fraud, counterfeiting, and misinformation are growing exponentially. Our innovative, highly scalable, and ultra-secure solutions make it possible for consumers, businesses, and intelligent systems to instantly verify what's real, protect what matters, and transact with confidence. Digimarc's solutions for loss prevention, authentication, and digital are built to counter the speed and sophistication of today's AI-enabled threats. Trusted by the world's central banks to deter the counterfeiting of global currency, we exist to protect truth in every interaction, spanning both the physical and digital worlds. Learn more at Digimarc.com .

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

____________________

1 Gift Card Statistics (2025): Market Size & Consumer Trends
2 Gift Card Statistics (2025): Market Size & Consumer Trends
3 Gift Card Statistics (2025): Market Size & Consumer Trends
4 https://www.digimarc.com/resources/guides-papers/digimarc-risk-intelligence-gift-cards

Media Contacts:
Wendy Renner
Digimarc Corporation
509-939-1137
Wendy.renner@digimarc.com

Carly Ingersoll
Honeywell
+1 (704) 626-1374
carling.ingersoll@honeywell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HONTech Investing
HON
The Conversation (0)
ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

Discovery of uranium mineralization in ideal geological setting, supported by regional radiometric anomaly, confirms large Rossing-style targetReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a significant new uranium... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the team will be presenting at several conferences during the fourth quarter of 2025.They include the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, the Munich Mining... Keep Reading...
E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

High lanthanum and cerium values suggest neodymium and praseodymium potential - critical magnet metals driving EVs and the energy transition.E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new kilometer-scale Rare Earth... Keep Reading...
Thor Energy (ASX:THR)

Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production

Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Zinc Investing

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project