August 04, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
21 July
Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
18 July
Trading Halt
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
16 July
Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ
10 July
Drilling recommences at Yunndaga
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Drilling recommences at Yunndaga
3h
Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
3h
Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings
Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings
10h
WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand
Global gold demand rose to a record US$132 billion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by surging investor appetite and the highest average gold price ever recorded in a quarter, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council (WGC).
While total demand by volume rose only 3 percent year-on-year to 1,249 metric tons, the WGC noted a 45 percent surge in value terms compared to Q2 2024, as prices soared to an average of US$3,280.35 per ounce.
According to WGC data, investment flows, particularly into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and physical bars and coins, were the primary force behind the increase.
ETFs and bar demand dominate, Central Bank buying slows despite demand
Overall investment demand climbed 78 percent year-on-year in Q2, led by ETF inflows totaling 170 metric tons. Combined with Q1’s 227 metric tons, this brings first-half ETF demand to 397 metric tons—the strongest six-month performance since the record-setting H1 2020.
Bar and coin demand also remained robust, particularly in China and Europe, where investors responded to the rising price and gold’s traditional role as a store of value. Retail investment in China even surpassed jewellery consumption for the quarter, a reversal from previous years.
The WGC also noted that continued interest from global High Net Worth investors and reports of healthy institutional demand contributed to 170 metric tons of OTC investment and stock changes in Q2.
On the other hand, central banks added 166 metric tons of gold to official reserves in Q2, a decline of 33 percent quarter-on-quarter but still 41 percent above the average quarterly level seen between 2010 and 2021.
Although the pace of accumulation has slowed, the WGC maintains a constructive outlook. Data from recent central bank surveys show that the intention to add gold over the coming year remains strong.
Jewellery sector contracts, technology use slips on trade uncertainty
In stark contrast to investment flows, jewellery demand fell sharply in volume terms during Q2, with global consumption declining to 341 metric tons, 30 percent below the five-year average and the lowest since Q3 2020.
The WGC found that almost all 31 countries tracked saw a year-on-year decline in jewellery demand, with Iran as the sole exception.China and India, which typically account for over half the global market, saw their combined share drop below 50 percent for only the third time in five years.
Nonetheless, in value terms, jewellery demand rose 21 percent year-on-year to US$36 billion, highlighting the price-volume divergence that has grown more pronounced in 2025.
As for technological applications, demand for gold fell 2 percent year-on-year to 79 metric tons in Q2, with the electronics sector accounting for most of the decline.
The WGC noted that trade tensions, particularly the extension of US tariff uncertainties through August, weighed heavily on East Asian manufacturing sentiment.
Despite the broader slowdown, gold used in AI-related technologies remained an area of strength, offering a partial buffer to the decline in electronics applications.
Mine production hits new Q2 record
On the supply side, gold mine production rose to 909 metric tons in Q2, a new second-quarter record, helping lift total supply to 1,249 metric tons—a 3 percent year-on-year increase. Recycling activity also increased slightly, up 4 percent to 347 metric tons, the highest for any Q2 since 2011.
Still, the WGC observed that recycling remains “subdued relative to price performance,” due to strong holding behavior and limited signs of household financial distress.
Outlook through 2025
Looking to the second half of 2025, the WGC expects investment demand to remain firm, though possibly at a slower pace due to short-term dollar strength and resilient equity markets.
Still, the prospect of lower interest rates, which are widely expected to begin in Q4, could reignite momentum.
“Lower policy rates are likely to elicit more investor interest in gold from an opportunity cost perspective,” the report concluded.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
01 August
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
On Thursday (July 31) Statistics Canada released gross domestic product figures for May. The data shows the Canadian economy shrank for the second month in a row, edging down by 0.1 percent.
The decline was headlined by decreases in the resource sector, which posted a 1 percent contraction, led by a 2.1 fall in the mining and quarrying subsector. Oil and gas extraction was also down, recording a drop of 0.8 percent, marking the first back-to-back months of negative growth for the subsector since April and May 2023.
However, the agency reported that advance figures for June show a reversal, with its data indicating a 0.1 percent growth during the month, and flat GDP for the second quarter. StatsCan will post its official figures on August 29.
The Bank of Canada held its rate meeting this week, opting to hold its interest rate steady at 2.75 percent, citing resilience in the economy despite the trade dispute with the United States.
The economic news comes against a backdrop of tariff threats from the United States. In July, the White House vowed to increase the tariff rate of non-CUSMA-compliant goods from Canada from the 25 percent imposed earlier in the year to 35 percent if a deal wasn’t negotiated by the August 1 deadline.
On Thursday evening, the night before the deadline, Donald Trump signed an executive order increasing levies on goods entering the US from Canada. While CUSMA-compliant goods are largely exempt, the new tariff rate will have a significant impact on Canada’s auto, steel and softwood lumber industries.
Canada is not alone, as new tariffs rates will be applied on imports from all countries that were part of his original April 2 announcement. Those countries that have successfully negotiated agreements will also pay tariffs, but at a lower rate. However, the US also announced that it won’t begin collecting tariffs on imports until August 7. The delay is intended to allow more time for completing negotiations and for US Customs to adjust to the new policy.
The United States also released a slew of economic news this week, with fresh GDP, inflation and jobs data.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its second-quarter advance GDP estimate on Wednesday (July 30). While it shows solid growth of 3 percent after a 0.5 decline in the first quarter, analysts suggest it may be masking underlying weakness in the overall economy.
Decreases in Q1 were mainly due to a rise in imports, which are deducted from GDP calculations, as companies stockpiled goods in anticipation of US tariffs taking effect. However, the second quarter's increase was due to companies reducing imports and working through their pre-tariff stockpiles.
US GDP is up a modest 1.2 percent since the start of the year, well below the 2.5 percent growth rate in 2024.
On Thursday, the US BEA released its personal consumption expenditures index (PCE) data. The report shows that inflation surged to 2.6 percent in June on an annual basis, above analysts’ expectations of a 2.5 percent rise and up from May’s 2.4 percent. Less the volatile food and energy categories, PCE came in at 2.8 percent, matching numbers from the previous month.
How much tariffs played a role in that increase is uncertain, but the PCE is a critical factor for the Federal Reserve’s decision in setting its benchmark Federal Funds Rate.
The central bank board met for its July meeting on Tuesday (July 29) and Wednesday, and ultimately decided to continue to hold the rate at 4.25 to 4.5 percent. Although it noted there was less uncertainty compared to its last meeting, Powell noted that they were still unsure whether inflation due to tariffs would be a one-time increase or if it would have longer-term implications.
Finally, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released July’s nonfarm payroll report on Friday (August 1), reporting that an estimated 73,000 jobs were added to the economy in July. While additional government and business reports resulted in significant downward revisions to the initial May and June job estimates, dropping May's numbers from 144,000 to 19,000 added jobs and June's from 147,000 to 14,000. The figures indicate a rapid slowdown in employment growth in the United States.
Outside of the pandemic, employment growth in the United States has recorded the slowest start to the year since 2010.
Following the report's release, Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her without evidence of manipulating job data to make him look worse. The decision has drawn wide-spread criticism and concern that government sources on economic data will no longer be trustworthy.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, equity markets were negative this week as Canada was unable to secure a deal with the United States. Although it reached a new all-time high Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ultimately declined 1.3 percent over the week to close at 27,020.43 on Friday. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell further, moving down 5.08 percent to 761.21. The CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) was the lone gainer, rising 0.76 percent to 134.37.
US equity markets were broadly down on Friday on the new US tariffs and poor job data. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) fell 2.07 percent to 6,238.00, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) dropped 1.89 percent to 22,763.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) shed 2.61 percent to 43,588.57.
In precious metals, after falling mid-week, the gold price rebounded sharply on Friday, ultimately ending the week up 0.77 percent to US$3,362.94 by Friday at 4 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the silver price dropped dramatically during the week. While it also bounced Friday, it still fell 5.66 percent to US$37.01.
In base metals, copper prices plummeted 23.16 percent to US$4.48 per pound after President Trump announced refined copper exemptions to the 50 percent copper tariff earlier in the week. The S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) was up mid-week but slumped on Friday, registering a 0.57 percent loss to finish the week at 545.59.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Helius Minerals (TSXV:HHH)
Weekly gain: 72.94 percent
Market cap: C$48.93 million
Share price: C$1.47
Helius Minerals is a precious metals exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Nevada and Brazil.
The company has spent the first part of the year fundraising in support of the acquisition of Colossus Minerals and its 75 percent stake in the Serra Pelada gold-platinum-palladium project in the Para state of Brazil.
In 2009, Colossus reported significant assay results following its early exploration of the site, with one drill hole returning 8.04 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold, 154.5 g/t platinum and 245.8 g/t palladium.
The company had already completed most of the construction for the underground mine in 2013 when its dewatering measures at the site failed to prevent water ingress in the mine. Colossus was not able to finance the work necessary to fix the issues and became insolvent, putting the mine on care and maintenance.
In 2023, Colossus’ former geologist Christian Grainger was named Helius President and CEO.
On May 8, Helius reported that Colossus shareholders approved the sale of the company and its assets. Under the terms of the deal, Helius said it has a 12 month exclusivity period to conduct financing and also to develop a plan that is compliant with local mining laws and regulations. It also stated that it will need to address outstanding debts and a rehabilitation strategy for the site.
Shares gained this week, but the company has not issued further news.
2. Labrador Gold (TSXV:LAB)
Weekly gain: 58.82 percent
Market cap: C$20.4 million
Share price: C$0.13
Labrador Gold is an explorer focused on the advancement of its assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario, Canada.
The company owns the Hopedale gold project in Eastern Labrador. The site hosts 998 claims and five licenses covering an area of 249 square kilometers in the Florence Lake greenstone belt.
In an announcement on February 8, the company reported high-grade gold from 2023 rock samples at the Fire Ant target, with grades of up to 106 g/t gold and 20.4 g/t silver. Additional rock and soil samples from other targets at Hopedale show grades of up to 0.28 percent nickel, 0.97 percent zinc and 3,493 parts per million copper.
Labrador also owns the Borden Lake project near Timmins, Ontario. Exploration at the site has been limited, mainly consisting of till samples and geophysical surveys to target areas for drill testing.
In a news release on February 19, Labrador said it was planning to conduct exploration work at both properties in 2025. On June 19 the company announced that it had mobilized to the Hopedale property and would focus on an area along the Thurber Gold trend at the northern portion of the site. It did not provide an update on exploration at the Borden Lake.
The company has not released news in the past week.
3. Torq Resources (TSXV:TORQ)
Weekly gain: 52.94 percent
Market cap: C$21.37 million
Share price: C$0.13
Torq Resources is an exploration company working to advance its Santa Cecilia gold and copper project in Chile.
Torq acquired the property through an option agreement in October 2021. The company can earn a 100 percent stake in the property if it makes a total of US$25 million before October 21, 2028, and exploration expenditures of US$15.5 million by October 21, 2025.
The deal will also see the original owner retain a 3 percent net smelter return, half of which can be purchased by Torq based on the fair value of the project.
The site covers an area of 3,250 hectares and lies adjacent to the Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) owned Norte Abierto project, the fourth largest undeveloped gold project in the world.
In late 2024, Torq entered into a joint venture with Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), in which Gold Fields can earn up to a 75 percent indirect interest in the project through a US$48 million investment over six years, with minimum annual spending of US$6 million.
On July 17, Torq completed the first drill program at the project under the joint venture, The work consisted of five holes covering 4,062 meters and was designed to test the undrilled Gemelos Norte target and to follow up on the Pircas Norte target discovered during the 2024 drill campaign.
Torq’s most recent announcement came on July 31, when it terminated its option to acquire the Margarita project in Chile due to financial constraints and a shift in focus to Santa Cecilia. It also said it would retain its 100 percent interest in the La Cototuda concession, which is surrounded by Margarita and which it believes would be necessary for any future development at Margarita.
4. Happy Creek (TSXV:HPY)
Weekly gain: 41.18 percent
Market cap: C$18.45 million
Share price: C$0.12
Happy Creek Minerals is an explorer focused on advancing a portfolio of assets in British Columbia, Canada.
Its primary focus has been on its Fox tungsten property located in the South Caribou region of the province. It comprises 135.9 square kilometers of mineral tenure and hosts deposits containing tungsten, molybdenum, zinc, indium, gold and silver. In total, 21,125 meters of exploration drilling have been carried out at the site.
The most recent news came on July 16 when Happy Creek announced a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3.25 million in flow-through units at C$0.07 per share and non-flow-through units at C$0.05 per share. The following day, Happy Creek upsized the offering to C$3.75 million.
The company plans to use the gross proceeds for drilling, exploration and development at Fox, as well as other exploration work in the Caribou.
5. Star Copper (TSXV:STCU)
Weekly gain: 38.78 percent
Market cap: C$58.81 million
Share price: C$2.04
Star Copper is an exploration company with a portfolio of assets in British Columbia.
Its flagship Star project, located in BC’s Golden Triangle, consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 6,829 hectares of crown lands. The property hosts five high-priority targets, which have seen exploration dating back to 2013.
The most recent exploration update from Star came on Tuesday, when the company provided a summary of its ongoing drill program at the site and said it was halfway through a six-hole, 4,000 meter drill campaign designed to test mineralized zones laterally and at depth.
The company has also been advancing work at its Indata property, where it holds a 60 percent optioned interest. The site in northern BC consists of 16 mineral claims across 3,189 hectares and hosts mineralization of copper, gold and molybdenum.
In a July 10 news release, the company reported that soil grids that were deployed to test for gold and copper have also returned clusters of anomalous antimony that exceed 100 parts per million over 5 kilometers.Additionally, the company announced on July 16 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Copperline property in North-central BC. The project consists of eight mineral claims covering 4,502 hectares and exploration at the site has produced a highlighted assay of 2.54 percent copper, 50.4 g/t silver over 25 meters.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of February 2025, there were 1,572 companies listed on the TSXV, 905 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,859 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: NextSource Materials is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
01 August
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.
This week, gold once again took the lead in our top stocks of the week, followed by lithium, helium and base metals companies.
In corporate news, Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) said it is now clear to commence its production expansion at the Karlawinda gold mine following approval of its expanded mining proposal and mine closure plan by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).
The previous week, Capricorn announced its acquisition of Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) and its flagship Golden Range project, which will add 2.3 million ounces of gold equivalent to Capricorn’s resource. The amount will be about 25 percent more than its existing mineral resource base of 6.8 million ounces.
In other news, Victory Metals’ (ASX:VTM) flagship North Stanmore project announced the production of a mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) containing 94 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO).
“To the company's knowledge, this represents the highest grade heavy rare earth enriched MREO produced in Australia directly from an Australian clay-hosted rare earth project,” the Tuesday release noted.
Market and commodity price round-up
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the week flat, opening at 8,667.00 on Monday (July 28) and closing at 8,666.70 on Friday (August 1).
As for precious metals, gold pulled back mid-week in US dollars but spiked to close the week, ultimately increasing 0.77 percent from US$3,337.33 on July 28 to US$3,362.94 by the close of precious metals trading on August 2. On the other hand, gold rose significantly in Australian dollars, up 2.2 percent from AU$5,083.06 to AU$5,194.69 over the same period.
Silver took a sharp hit in US dollars, starting the week at US$38.17 and closing at US$37.01, a 5.66 percent decrease. In Australian dollars, the metal dipped a smaller 1.69 percent, from AU$58.14 to AU$57.16.
Top ASX mining stocks this week
How did ASX mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Australian mining stocks below as we break down their operations and why these mining stocks are up this week.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. AEST on July 31 using TradingView's stock screener and reflects price movements between July 28 and July 31. Only companies trading on the ASX with market capitalizations greater than AU$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Black Dragon Gold (ASX:BDG)
Weekly gain: 100 percent
Market cap: AU$10.49 million
Share price: AU$0.086
Black Dragon Gold is a junior gold exploration and development company with headquarters in West Perth, Australia. It holds a 100 percent interest in its flagship Salave gold project in Asturias, Northern Spain.
Salave is currently at the permitting and development stage and is regarded as one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in Europe. Its mineral resource estimate included in a February 2025 technical report shows 1.6 million tonnes at 3.82 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in the measured category, 11.3 million tonnes at 2.9 g/t in indicated and 4.1 million tonnes at 2.34 g/t gold in inferred.
According to the company’s March quarterly update, it has extended its Salave Investigation Permit to February 2028 and is permitted for an 18 hole infill drill program to advance resource definition and feasibility studies.
On Tuesday (July 29), the company provided an update on its application for strategic project designation for Salave, a request it submitted in December 2024 under the government’s new PIER process. The project’s application will now be available for public consultation for 20 working days, starting July 28 and ending on August 25.
“I am delighted that due process has been followed and note that the announcement of this period of public consultation is a step forward after many months of effective cooperation,” Black Dragon Executive Chairman Dominic Roberts commented.
“(We are) ready to address any comments, whether positive or negative … and we look forward to continuing to work with both the Provincial Government and the Municipal Council to ensure that the development of Salave is delivered in a manner consistent with the well-articulated expectations of the local community.”
Shares of Black Dragon rose to AU$0.08 a few hours after the announcement and continued climbing through the week.
2. Noble Helium (ASX:NHE)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent
Market cap: AU$25.18 million
Share price: AU$0.05
Junior explorer Noble Helium is focused on discovering and appraising helium resources across Tanzania, Australia. The company’s most advanced asset is the North Rukwa project in the western Rukwa Basin, at which it finalised its first-phase drill site selection in January of this year.
On Monday, Noble Helium revealed its upgraded prospective helium resource at North Rukwa, showing 7.7 percent and 28.5 percent increases for its low billion cubic feet (BCF) estimate and mean billion cubic feet estimate, respectively. The project’s low billion cubic feet estimate increased from 19.6 BCF to 21.1 BCF, while the mean billion cubic feet estimate jumped from 175.5 BCF to 225.5 BCF.
“Crucially, this resource update has coincided with the Company’s completely revised helium charge model, which confirms the likely presence of one or more gas-forming mechanisms for each of the re-assessed leads,” the company noted.
Besides North Rukwa, Noble Helium also holds exploration permits across the North Nyasa, Eyasi and Manyara basins in Tanzania, projects that are under early-stage exploration.
Shares of Noble Helium peaked at AU$0.05 on Thursday this week, a leap from its AU$0.035 close last Friday.
3. Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC)
Weekly gain: 35 percent
Market cap: AU$20.08 million
Share price: AU$0.027
Perpetual Resources is an Australian exploration and development company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. The company has a large portfolio of projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Currently, its primary focuses are its Igrejinha lithium project, Raptor rare earth project and Itinga lithium-tin project.
The company announced on July 24 it completed maiden drilling at Igrejinha, comprising 11 drillholes at Target 1 and six at a recently identified anomaly.
On Thursday, the company said that plans for the next phase of drilling at its Raptor rare earth project, also located in Minas Gerais, are nearing completion. The upcoming drilling will cover all three prospects: Portão Verde, Pina Colada and Pinheirinho, and is aimed at supporting a maiden JORC resource estimate. The company is targeting deeper mineralisation at up to 30 to 40 meters compared to previous auger drilling.
After climbing through much of July, shares of Perpetual reached a one year high on Thursday, peaking at AU$0.027 compared to its AU$0.008 and AU$0.023 range over the past 12 months.
4. Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)
Weekly gain: 34.48 percent
Market cap: AU$82.96 million
Share price: AU$0.195
Highfield Resources is a potash developer with headquarters in Pamplona, Spain, and a registered office in South Australia.
Its flagship asset is the Muga potash project in Spain’s Ebro Basin, spanning 46 square kilometres in the provinces of Navarra and Aragón in Northern Spain.
The project has governmental support, with Navarra President Maria Chivite highlighting Muga's importance as the largest mining project in Spain in a January 31 release.
The company is advancing through pre-construction after securing all key mining and plant permits, and raising funding for construction of the mine. In October 2024, it announced an equity raise of US$220 million in 2024 comprising investments from several companies, with the largest coming from Yankuang Energy (HKEX:1171).
Highfield announced on Thursday (July 31) that it has executed a second deed of amendment with Potash Investment to extend the maturity date of its issued convertible notes to August 31 at the latest to allow it more time to finalise a planned cornerstone US$300 million equity investment from Qinghai Salt Lake Industry (SZSE:000792), a company under China Minmetals.
Shares of Highfield were the highest this week on the day of the announcement, reaching AU$0.195.
5. Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR)
Weekly gain: 25 percent
Market cap: AU$ 21.48 million
Share price: AU$0.005
Altair Minerals is an Australian explorer with projects in Australia and Canada focused on the discovery of gypsum, lithium, cobalt and copper.
The company holds 80 percent ownership of the Olympic Domain assets in South Australia, namely Horse Well, Pernatti C and Lake Torrens, all of which are currently being explored by Altair, with drilling underway at Horse Well.
In a quarterly report released on Thursday, Altair underlined its June 25 announcement on the successful transient electromagnetic (TEM) simulation at Olympic Domain, which confirmed the ability to pinpoint deep, high-value copper-gold deposits at depths exceeding 1,000 metres. Based on this success, the company plans to perform a TEM survey at key targets across the property.
Altair also mentioned the Horse Well project as a strategic opportunity for Altair, being the sole project held by a junior exploration company in the vicinity of BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Oak Dam West discovery. Oak Dam West, which is just 2 kilometres away from Horse-Well, has an inferred resource of 1.34 billion tonnes at 0.66 percent copper and 0.33 g/t gold.
The company’s share price has been trending upwards since late June, and reached their highest point on Wednesday at AU$0.005, a day before it released its quarterly report.
A trading halt was requested by Altair on Friday pending the release of an announcement on a proposed project acquisition and capital raising. Trading is scheduled to recommence on Tuesday, August 5.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
31 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
