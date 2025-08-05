Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Download the PDF here.

Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Download the PDF here.

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Download the PDF here.

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Download the PDF here.

Gold bars and nuggets with rising financial graph background.

WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand

Global gold demand rose to a record US$132 billion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by surging investor appetite and the highest average gold price ever recorded in a quarter, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council (WGC).

While total demand by volume rose only 3 percent year-on-year to 1,249 metric tons, the WGC noted a 45 percent surge in value terms compared to Q2 2024, as prices soared to an average of US$3,280.35 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Pile of gold bars with stock charts in the corner. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (July 31) Statistics Canada released gross domestic product figures for May. The data shows the Canadian economy shrank for the second month in a row, edging down by 0.1 percent.

The decline was headlined by decreases in the resource sector, which posted a 1 percent contraction, led by a 2.1 fall in the mining and quarrying subsector. Oil and gas extraction was also down, recording a drop of 0.8 percent, marking the first back-to-back months of negative growth for the subsector since April and May 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week, gold once again took the lead in our top stocks of the week, followed by lithium, helium and base metals companies.

In corporate news, Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) said it is now clear to commence its production expansion at the Karlawinda gold mine following approval of its expanded mining proposal and mine closure plan by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).

The previous week, Capricorn announced its acquisition of Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) and its flagship Golden Range project, which will add 2.3 million ounces of gold equivalent to Capricorn’s resource. The amount will be about 25 percent more than its existing mineral resource base of 6.8 million ounces.

In other news, Victory Metals’ (ASX:VTM) flagship North Stanmore project announced the production of a mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) containing 94 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO).

“To the company's knowledge, this represents the highest grade heavy rare earth enriched MREO produced in Australia directly from an Australian clay-hosted rare earth project,” the Tuesday release noted.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

