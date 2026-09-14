DIAGNOS to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on September 30, 2026

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health pathologies using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces that the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on September 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., in person, at Alt Quartier DIX30 Hotel, 6500 de Rome Blvd, 2nd floor, Brossard, QC, J4Y 0B6, for the following purposes:

  • To elect the directors of the Corporation;
  • To reappoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP, as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to establish its remuneration; and
  • To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Attendance and vote

All holders of common shares as of August 26, 2026 are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or by proxy. Instructions on how to vote can be found in the 2026 Management Information Circular which was mailed on September 3, 2026 and is available on www.sedarplus.com.

The Corporation encourages shareholders to vote early by following the instructions in the meeting materials mailed on September 3, 2026 along with the 2026 Management Information Circular. If you haven't received your copy, please contact your stockbroker or Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253.

Extension of stock warrants exercise period

The Corporation would like to inform the stock warrants holders of the following series of the updated expiry dates.

Issuance date Number of stock warrants Expiry date (original) Expiry date (extended)
October 25, 2024 4,603,668 April 25, 2026 September 25, 2026
February 5, 2025 6,715,369 August 5, 2026 June 5, 2027
       

The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.40. For more information you can contact Diagnos at info@Diagnos.com.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a public Canadian corporation dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By developing innovative products based on AI technologies, Diagnos' solutions provide healthcare clinicians with valuable information that refines Diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and improves patient outcome.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. Marc-André Massue CFO and Secretary Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 235

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News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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