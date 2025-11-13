DIAGNOS to Extend Exercise Period of Stock Warrants Expiring on December 5, 2025

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of an aggregate of 3,502,931 stock warrants (each a "Warrant") issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on June 5, 2024 and set to expire on December 5, 2025.

Subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") consent, the extended expiry date shall be August 5, 2026 (the "Amendment"). All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0.40 per common share of the Corporation, will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

The Corporation will issue a follow up press release solely in the case where the Exchange rejects the application for the Amendment.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCTSXV:ADKEmerging Tech Investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Renewal & Additional Cash InflowsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Related News

aluminum investing

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Gold Investing

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Gold Investing

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery