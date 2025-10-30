DIAGNOS Strengthens Governance and Leadership with the Appointment of Philippe Couillard as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the appointment of Dr. Philippe Couillard as Chairman of the board of directors (the "Board").

Dr. Couillard is a seasoned business advisor and neurosurgeon. He has served in two significant public roles in the government of the province of Quebec (Canada); as Minister of Health and Social Services between 2003 and 2008 and as Premier of the province from 2014 to 2018. Dr. Couillard joined the Board of Diagnos on April 1, 2024.

"The appointment of Philippe as Chairman of the Board comes at a very exciting time for Diagnos. The applications for regulatory licences and approvals in (i) Canada (Health Canada), (ii) the United States (US-FDA) and (iii) Saudi Arabia (Saudi FDA) for the latest and most technology advanced version of our flagship AI-enabled software product CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) are advancing at a fast pace. I'm convinced that Philippe's impressive and unique work experience combined with his training as medical doctor will continue to be instrumental in the growth and governance of Diagnos," said André Larente, President of Diagnos.

Dr. Couillard stated, "Since my appointment to the Board, I am pleased to witness how Diagnos is steadily gearing up to conquer three major markets for its AI-enabled product CARA, namely Canada, the United States of America and Saudi Arabia. I look forward to continue contributing to the success of Diagnos."

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCTSXV:ADKEmerging Tech Investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou