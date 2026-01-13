DIAGNOS Advances Regulatory Strategy for CARA in Key Markets: Updates on Health Canada, FDA, and SFDA Progress

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in applying techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the early detection of eye-related health issues, is pleased to provide an update on the regulatory pathway for its AI platform, CARA. This follows the acceleration plan announced on October 8, 2025.

The Corporation continues to execute its strategy to secure approvals in three targeted jurisdictions:

  • Saudi Arabia (SFDA): Diagnos has formally submitted CARA for marketing approval to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
  • Canada (Health Canada): The Corporation is actively engaged with Health Canada to ensure full alignment with applicable medical device regulations. Diagnos confirms it is on track to submit its formal application for CARA in the course of this current quarter.
  • United States (FDA): Following strategic meetings with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Diagnos has clarified the specific requirements to secure 510(k) clearance, paving the way for commercialization in the US market.

A Word from the CEO "Navigating the regulatory landscape for medical AI requires precision and expertise. Our team is fully focused on meeting the rigorous standards of Canada, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia," stated André Larente, CEO of Diagnos. "Securing these authorizations is a priority milestone that we believe will serve as a significant catalyst for commercial growth and shareholder value."

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCTSXV:ADKEmerging Tech Investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...
Closeup of an illuminated circuit board, featuring chips and pathways.

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced $7M Placement to Accelerate International ExpansionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apple introduces Apple Creator Studio, an inspiring collection of the most powerful creative apps

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

AMEC Proposes Rare Earths Production Scheme for Australia

resource investing

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate