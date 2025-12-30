Devon Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conference

Devon Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conference

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced Clay Gaspar, President and CEO will participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Energy, Cleantech, & Utilities Conference.

The panel is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 and will be webcast live on Devon's website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

ABOUT Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contact
investor.relations@dvn.com
405-228-4450		 Media Contact
Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Devon EnergyDVNNYSE:DVNOil and Gas Investing
DVN
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
8:30pm est

BTV Showcases Plant-Based Food, Smart Tech and ETF Investments

On national TV Sat. Aug 7 & Sun. Aug 8, 2021 - BTV-Business Television looks at investment opportunities ranging from plant-based foods to data intelligence.Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:Boosh Food Inc. (CSE: VEGI) - Making plant-based... Keep Reading...
ca.linkedin.com

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports Record Trading Volume and Capital Raised for January 2021

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of January 2021, which were highlighted by the highest monthly trading volume in the Exchange's history and a record amount of capital raised by CSE-listed issuers.January 2021... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

The oil and gas sector closed 2025 amid sharp swings, as ample supply and uneven demand weighed on prices.Crude benchmarks trended lower through the year, with rising output from non-OPEC producers, led by record US production, and higher OPEC+ quotas creating a persistent supply overhang.After... Keep Reading...
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, December 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, le 22 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine