Deutsche Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 7.25%

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have decreased their prime lending from 7.50% to 7.25% effective tomorrow, September 18, 2025.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir .

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank

Dylan Riddle
Dylan.Riddle@DB.Com
212-250-4982
Press and Media Relations

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Deutsche BankDBNYSE:DBFintech Investing
