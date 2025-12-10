Deutsche Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 6.75%

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have decreased their prime lending from 7.00% to 6.75% effective tomorrow, December 11, 2025.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir .

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank

Dylan Riddle
Dylan.Riddle@DB.Com
212-250-4982
Press and Media Relations

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Deutsche BankDBNYSE:DBFintech Investing
DB
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey

Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce the results from a Stepwise Moving Loop, Time Domain Electromagnetic (" SWML-TDEM ") survey completed over the high-priority Coyote Target on its Moonlite Project (Figure 1).... Keep Reading...
Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Keep Reading...
Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful filing of the Knob Lake Property NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology ("IETNL"). The approval of... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Locksley Resources Limited Commences EOI for Scoping Study at the Desert Antimony Mine

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Australia Investing

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at New Floor, US$70 in the Cards for 2026

Gold Investing

Gold Moving "Relentlessly Up," Generalist Rotation Starting — OceanaGold's Gerard Bond

Gold Investing

Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High

Lithium Investing

Rock Bottom: Strategic Window for Ground-level Lithium Investment

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?