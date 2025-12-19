Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Metaplanet Inc.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Metaplanet Inc.

Metaplanet Inc. (OTC: MPJPY) is a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company. The company leverages Bitcoin as its core treasury reserve asset, employing capital market strategies to accumulate BTC through equity and fixed income offerings while building complementary Bitcoin-focused business lines.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Metaplanet Inc. (December 2025).

Depositary Receipt Information

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Country

Japan

New Business
Development

William Ng

Custodian Bank

MUFG Bank Ltd of 1-3-2, Nihombashi Hongoku-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0021, Japan

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

Effective Date

December 19, 2025

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

Level I ADR

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

CUSIP

59141L 109

ISIN

US59141L1098

Symbol

MPJPY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 1 ordinary share

Eligibility

DTC

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© December 2025 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

