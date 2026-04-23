Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of American Tungsten & Antimony Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of American Tungsten & Antimony Limited.

American Tungsten & Antimony Limited (OTC: ATAYY) is an ASX-listed critical minerals company (ASX: AT4, OTCQB: ATALF) focused on the exploration and development of antimony and tungsten projects in the United States. The company's portfolio includes the flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, together with a portfolio of tungsten projects across Utah and Nevada including Tennessee Mountain, Fraction Lode, Nightingale and Dutch Mountain. The company is pursuing a U.S.-based hub-and-spoke processing and refining strategy aligned with U.S. Government priorities for the security of domestic critical minerals supply chains. Its registered office is located in Subiaco, Western Australia.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by American Tungsten & Antimony Limited (April 2026).

Depositary Receipt Information

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Country

Australia

New Business
Development

Markets
Distribution

Custodian Bank

BNP Paribas S.A. ARBN
000 000 117

Nicole Pfundstein

London

Effective Date

April 22, 2026

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

New York

Level I ADR

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

CUSIP

Q92238 312

ISIN

USQ922383123

www.adr.db.com

Symbol

ATAYY

adr@db.com

Exchange

OTC

gtb.db.com

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 100 ordinary shares

Eligibility

DTC

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© April 2026 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

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