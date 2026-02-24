Desert Mountain Energy Unlocks New Economic Frontier With Formation Of Helios Data Company, LLC

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada (February 24, 2026) — TheNewswire - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME is pleased to announce a strategic milestone in its transition toward a data-driven energy leader with the formation of Helios Data Company, LLC, a wholly owned Wyoming subsidiary. This new entity is dedicated to managing and monetizing the proprietary data assets accumulated over the past operations at the Company's specialized noble gas plants.
Turning Operational Intelligence into Capital Assets
In cooperation with others, Helios Data Company, LLC will leverage a proprietary valuation framework—utilizing 17 distinct mathematical models—to quantify the monetary value of DME's unique data sets. While traditional accounting often leaves data off the balance sheet, DME recognizes that its operational data is a "core asset class" that can provide significant leverage in fundraising, M&A, and strategic partnerships.
The Helios Competitive Advantage
Helios Data Company, LLC will hold 100% ownership of a high-resolution data repository generated from varying gaseous environments, including Primary Nitrogen and Natural Gas (carbon chain) environments. This data is the "hidden 95%" beneath the surface of standard reports, containing the proprietary logic that has enabled DME to achieve a competitive advantage:
|
Performance Metric
|
Standard Industry Plant
|
Helios Data-Driven Plant
|
Helium Purity
|
Varies (often requires secondary refining)
|
99.9995% (Consistent to individual customer spec)
|
Noble Gas Capture
|
48% – 60%
|
100% (Zero venting/recycling)
|
Power Consumption
|
4 MW (Original Design)
|
320 KW (92% reduction via AI)
|
Operational Model
|
Constant manual monitoring
|
Fully Autonomous (AI-driven)
|
Labor Requirement
|
Multiple technicians per shift
|
Single employee (Maintenance only)
|
Market Positioning
|
Commodity producer
|
Data Economy Participant
Recognized Industry Authority
The Company has received inquiries from third-party entities regarding DME's specialized expertise and support for noble gas plant protocols and operational efficiencies. Management believes these interests provide external validation, reinforcing the market value of the proprietary datasets. DME has created Helios Data Company, LLC, to hold its digital assets while management works towards realizing the value from the data accumulated during plant operations.
"By forming Helios Data Company, LLC in Wyoming, we are formalizing the value of our most significant intangible asset: our data, not just as a technical blueprint for operations but as a negotiable measured financial asset" said Timothy Orr, COO of Desert Mountain Energy. "Most organizations only analyze the top 5% of their data. Through the formation of Helios Data Company, LLC and the independent valuation process, we are making the other 95% visible to our shareholders and the broader market. This isn't just efficiency; it's about realizing the full financial potential of our intellectual property in a global data economy."
The Path Ahead
Helios Data Company, LLC will undergo a Proprietary Data Valuation Program to determine the probable future economic benefits of its data. This process will produce a comprehensive, auditable report intended to support strategic decision-making and unlock participation in the "Market Driven Data Economy," which includes potential for data-asset-backed funding.
