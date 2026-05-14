Desert Mountain Energy Provides Update on Flagstaff Litigation

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 14, 2026 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME" or the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) announces that, on May 13, 2026, the Arizona Court of Appeals denied a petition for special action filed by the City of Flagstaff in the City's litigation against the Company.
Although the Court's decision may not resolve all claims brought by the City, the Company will continue to defend against those claims as the matter proceeds.
ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.
We seek safe harbor
"Robert Rohlfing "
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO
For more information, contact:
Don Mosher, President & Director
Tel: (604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the filing of the Offering Document. statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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