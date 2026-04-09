Desert Mountain Energy Closes $3,000,000 Offering

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - April 9, 2026 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME" or the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has closed a brokered private placement of 6,976,744 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.43 (the "Offering Price") each, for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted on a "best efforts" basis by Haywood Securities Inc., acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") for the Offering.
Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share"), at a price per Warrant Share equal to $0.70, at any time up to April 9, 2029.
The private placement financing was offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and has no hold period. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units to recomplete the gathering pipeline system from the wells in the south of the property to the processing facility and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
In consideration for their services, the Company paid the Agent a cash commission of $180,000 and issued 418,604 non-transferable options (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at the Offering Price, and such Units will also be comprised of one Share and one Warrant (with the same exercise price and term as the Warrants purchased under the Offering) but all securities issuable pursuant to the exercise of the Compensation Options shall be subject to a four-month hold expiring on August 10, 2029.
In addition, the Company paid the Agent a corporate finance fee consisting of $90,000 cash and 209,302 Units, such Units having identical terms and conditions to the Units sold under the Offering, and also in reliance of the LIFE Exemption.
ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.
We seek safe harbor
"Robert Rohlfing "
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO
For more information, contact:
Don Mosher, President & Director
Tel: (604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the filing of the Offering Document. statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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