Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of War Go-Live on Oracle Health Information Network to Expand Nationwide Health Information Exchange

Participation in Oracle Health Information Network will help clinicians access more complete health information and support coordinated care for Veterans, service members, and other beneficiaries
Oracle Health announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of War (DoW) began participating in Oracle Health Information Network, a designated Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA®) on November 5, 2026. By participating in Oracle Health Information Network, clinicians will have increased access to health information from participating healthcare organizations nationwide, improving care coordination and care for Veterans and service members.
Participation in Oracle Health Information Network will build on the existing Joint Health Information Exchange (JHIE) and give VA and DoW clinicians access to a broader range of patient information from participating community providers and other healthcare organizations. Over time, this may include additional information such as medical images, medications, and other data that may not be as readily available today. Clinicians can review and, when appropriate, reconcile that information into the patient chart using Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to limit duplicate information. This centralized and more complete view of a patient's health history supports better-informed care decisions, can help reduce unnecessary duplicate testing and clinical procedures, and enables more coordinated care for Veterans and service members.
VA and DoW serve millions of Veterans, service members, and other beneficiaries who receive care across federal and community healthcare settings. Through Oracle Health Information Network, VA and DoW will be able to securely exchange health information with organizations participating in TEFCA, extending their nationwide connectivity and helping make relevant health information available to clinicians as patients move across care settings.
Oracle Health Information Network provides a single connection point for secure information exchange across a broad range of healthcare organizations and use cases. This approach reduces the need to establish and maintain separate connections with individual organizations and provides a foundation for broader collaboration across care settings. As a designated QHIN, Oracle Health Information Network also enables nationwide exchange with organizations connected through TEFCA.
Oracle Health invites healthcare providers across the country to connect through Oracle Health Information Network to support the care of Veterans, service members, and beneficiaries. Broader participation can help clinicians across federal and community settings access the information they need to deliver more informed, coordinated care wherever these patients seek treatment.
"Delivering the best possible care for Veterans and civilian and military personnel starts with giving clinicians a comprehensive picture of their health," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We are honored to continue working with VA and DoW to advance their interoperability goals through Oracle Health Information Network, which gives clinicians timely access to critical health information wherever Veterans and DoW personnel receive care. This is another important step toward a connected healthcare system that puts patients first."
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SOURCE Oracle