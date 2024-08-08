Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Denison CEO Highlights Phoenix Post-Feasibility Study Progress and Company Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2'2024

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

David Cates , President and CEO of Denison commented, "Following the completion of our Phoenix Feasibility Study ('FS') in June 2023 , we embarked on an ambitious 2-year plan to advance towards a final investment decision. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, we have completed 12-months of post-FS project work and have already achieved completion of over 30% total engineering. Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the FS. The FS already reflects the wave of significant cost inflation experienced in the mining sector from 2021 to 2023 and robust project designs that incorporated the learnings from the environmental assessment process as described in our draft Environmental Impact Statement ('EIS') submitted in 2022. Engineering and ongoing long-lead procurement efforts continue to accelerate in accordance with our project plans and guidance targeting first production by 2027 / 2028.

In parallel, we have obtained support for the project from Indigenous and non-Indigenous interested parties – reaching impact-benefit type agreements, supporting the advancement and operation of the Wheeler River project, with each of English River First Nation, Kineepik Métis Local #9, the Village of Pinehouse , and a group of interested northern municipalities (the Northern Village of Beauval , the Northern Village of Île-à-la Crosse, the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay , and the Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay ). Additionally, we have made significant progress towards the finalization of our EIS, project permitting, and licensing. Based on feedback received to date, we are optimistic that the EIS review process is nearing completion.

Ending Q2 with no debt on the balance sheet and a combination of working capital and investments valued at nearly 95% of Denison's share of the Phoenix FS initial capex means that our Company is very well funded to continue to execute on our project development plans and to deliver a new source of Canadian uranium supply to the market at a time when demand is increasing and securing sustainable and geopolitically stable supply is expected to be a priority for future utility customers.

Beyond Wheeler River, Denison continues to demonstrate its industry leadership in the assessment of the application of the low-cost ISR mining method to the high-grade uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin. In 2024, we are carrying out field studies and evaluation programs at both the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT') and Midwest Main deposits. Working together with Orano Group, a global leader in the nuclear fuel cycle, we recently completed an inaugural field test of ISR mining at the Midwest Main deposit, providing important preliminary validation that the deposit possesses the characteristics necessary for an ISR operation and efforts are now focused on the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') during the balance of the year. "

Q2 2024 MD&A Highlights

  • Completion of Inaugural ISR Field Test Program at Midwest

    In June 2024 , Denison and Orano Canada Inc. (' Orano Canada ') announced the completion of an In-Situ Recovery (' ISR ') field test program at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest Uranium Project ('Midwest'). The program involved drilling ten small diameter boreholes within the Midwest Main deposit primarily undertaken to evaluate site-specific conditions for ISR mining. A series of tests were successfully performed on each borehole , creating an extensive database of geological, hydrogeological , geotechnical , and metallurgical data and validating certain key assumptions in the previously completed internal conceptual mining study (the 'Concept Study') evaluating the potential use of ISR mining at Midwest (see Press Release dated April 12, 2023 ).

    Denison carried out the program in collaboration with Orano Canada , as operator and owner of 74.83% of the Midwest Joint Venture (' MWJV '). Highlights from the program include:

    • Confirmation of Hydraulic Conductivity: Pump and injection tests validated hydraulic connectivity in the test wells within the mineralized zone and achieved hydraulic conductivity values (a measure of permeability) consistent with the Concept Study. Sufficient permeability within the mineralized zone is a key criterion for the successful deployment of the ISR mining method.

    • Demonstrated the Effectiveness of Permeability Enhancement: One method of permeability enhancement was successfully deployed within two wells, demonstrating the suitability of the method to the Midwest Main deposit. Efficiency of permeability enhancement was verified by comparison of pre- and post-permeability enhancement hydraulic testing.

    • Metallurgical Samples Defined and Collected for Leaching Characteristics : Core samples representative of the Midwest Main deposit were collected during the program for use in future metallurgical tests to assess leaching characteristics.

  • Signing of Wheeler River Benefit Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9 and the Village of Pinehouse Lake

    In early July 2024 , Denison announced the signing of a Mutual Benefits Agreement ('MBA') with Kineepik Métis Local #9 (' KML '), and a Community Benefit Agreement (' CBA ') with the northern Village of Pinehouse Lake (the 'Village'), in support of the development and operation of Denison's 95% owned Wheeler River Project.

    The MBA acknowledges that the project is located within KML's Land and Occupancy Area in northern Saskatchewan and provides KML's consent and support to advance the project. Additionally, the MBA recognizes that the development and operation of the project can support KML in advancing its social and economic development aspirations, while mitigating the impacts on the local environment and KML members. Key commitments of the MBA include providing KML and its Métis members an important role in environmental monitoring and commits to the sharing of benefits from the successful operation of the project – including benefits from community investment, business opportunities, employment and training opportunities, and financial compensation.

    The CBA acknowledges that the Village is the closest residential community to the project by road, which relies on much of the same regional infrastructure that Denison will rely on as it advances the project. The Village has provided its consent and support for the project, while Denison , on behalf of the Wheeler River Joint Venture, is committed to help the Village develop its own capacity to take advantage of economic and other development opportunities in connection with the advancement and operation of the project.

  • Appointment of New Board Chair

    In May 2024 , following the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') held in Toronto , Denison announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Traub as the Company's new Board Chair. The former Board Chair, Mr. Ron Hochstein , did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Ms. Traub, who joined the Denison Board in 2021, is a partner in the Securities Group, and Co-Chair of the Mining Group, at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, and has been recognized as a legal leader in the Canadian resource sector.

About Denison

Denison Mines Corp. was formed under the laws of Ontario and is a reporting issuer in all Canadian provinces and territories. Denison's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX') under the symbol 'DML' and on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol 'DNN'.

Denison is a uranium mining, exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, the Phoenix FS was completed for the Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study ('PFS') was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Study ('EIS') submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022 .

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture ('MLJV'), which includes unmined uranium deposits (planned for extraction via the MLJV's SABRE mining method starting in 2025) and the McClean Lake uranium mill (currently utilizing a portion of its licensed capacity to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement), plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Joint Venture ('MWJV')'s Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 69.44% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT') and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake Property ('Waterbury'). The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Taken together, the Company has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~384,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited ('JCU'), Denison holds interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Chad Sorba , P.Geo., Denison's Vice President Technical Services & Project Evaluation, and Andy Yackulic , P.Geo., Denison's Vice President Exploration, who are both Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: projections with respect to exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives, including the scope, objectives and interpretations of FS, PFS and the Wheeler River technical de-risking process for the proposed ISR operation for the Phoenix deposit; expectations with respect to the EA, EIS and licensing and permitting for proposed operations at Wheeler River; expectations regarding the restart of mining operations at McClean Lake; expectations regarding the assessment of the amenability of ISR for THT and Midwest deposits; expectations regarding the performance of the uranium market and global sentiment regarding nuclear energy; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests; and expectations regarding the objectives and continuity of its agreements with third parties. Statements relating to 'mineral reserves' or 'mineral resources' are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the mineral reserves and mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, the results and underlying assumptions and interpretations of the FS and PFS may not be maintained after further testing or be representative of actual conditions within the applicable deposits. In addition, Denison may decide or otherwise be required to discontinue testing, evaluation, engineering, and development work if it is unable to maintain or otherwise secure the necessary approvals or resources (such as testing facilities, capital funding, etc.). Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be, construed as being exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

Denison CEO Highlights Phoenix Post-Feasibility Study Progress and Company Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2'2024 (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-ceo-highlights-phoenix-post-feasibility-study-progress-and-company-reports-financial-and-operational-results-for-q22024-302218503.html

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/08/c0605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison MinesDML:CADNNUranium Investing
DML:CA,DNN
The Conversation (0)
Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec


Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date and Material Expansion of Mineralized Zone at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG ) is pleased to announce the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024 ). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 m along strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

C29 Metals receives Category 4 exploration works approval, strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received Category four (4) exploration approval enabling the immediate commencement of tenement wide, geophysical, field mapping and soil sampling programs at its Ulytau Uranium project immediately. The Company’s geology team will immediately establish base of operations at the nearby village of Aksuyek where C29 enjoys strong community support.
Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Q2 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including Federal permitting, project development and procurement, updated economics, exploration at Patterson Corridor East, treasury, together with current market dynamics and marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3Sgb7pG
North America Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184
Australia Toll-Free: 612-8017-1385

Prior to the call, the Company will file its second quarter of 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on August 7 th post-market. These fillings will be available for review on the NexGen website under Reports and Filings and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q2-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302213223.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/02/c9913.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Updates Vero Copper-Silver Resource

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Ramp Metals Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Related News

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

True North Copper Updates Vero Copper-Silver Resource

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Investing

Exploring the Potential of Australia’s Yalgoo Region

Rare Earth Investing

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

×