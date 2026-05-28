DENARIUS METALS ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR THE MAY 31, 2026 INTEREST PAYMENTS ON ITS CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED DEBENTURES

DENARIUS METALS ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR THE MAY 31, 2026 INTEREST PAYMENTS ON ITS CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED DEBENTURES

 Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today the details for the forthcoming monthly interest payments due on May 31, 2026 on its convertible unsecured debentures due October 19, 2029 (the "2023 Debentures") and May 30, 2030 (the "2024 Debentures").

The table below summarizes the details for the shares to be issued on June 1, 2026 to holders of the 2023 Debentures and the 2024 Debentures in settlement of the monthly interest due on May 31, 2026:

Principal Amount of
Debentures (1)

(CA$)

 Interest

(CA$)

Number of

Shares to

be Issued (2)

Number of Shares
per CA$1.00 of
Principal





2023 Debentures

19,886,560

198,866

251,729

0.012658

2024 Debentures

14,251,506

142,515

180,400

0.0012658





Total

34,138,066

341,381

432,129

(1)

Issued and outstanding as of May 28, 2026.

(2)

Based on the closing price of the common shares on Cboe Canada of CA$0.79 per share on May 15, 2026, the Monthly Measurement Date pursuant to the Third Supplemental Indentures for the 2023 Debentures and the 2024 Debentures.

Mr. Serafino Iacono (Executive Chairman), Mr. Federico Restrepo-Solano (Director and CEO), Mr. Michael Davies (Chief Financial Officer) and Ms. Amanda Fullerton (General Counsel and Secretary) (collectively, the "Insiders") will receive an aggregate of 110,731 common shares in settlement of the interest payable on their respective holdings of 2023 Debentures and 2024 Debentures.

The issuance of the common shares in settlement of the interest payable for May 2026 on the 2023 Debentures and the 2024 Debentures is subject to the acceptance of Cboe Canada.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is producing gold and silver in an "early production" phase at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project while it completes construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day processing plant that is expected to start producing high-grade gold-silver concentrates by the third quarter of 2026. The Zancudo Project is a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, and is located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21.8% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including Cboe Canada final acceptance of the share issuance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Denarius Metals Corp.

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