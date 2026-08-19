Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th

  • Defense tech firm Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) will make its trading debut on the NYSE.
    • The firm sold 17 million shares at $17.50 apiece in its IPO.
    • Lyntris will begin trading under the ticker symbol LYNX.
  • INDYCAR driver Marcus Ericsson to discuss the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.
    • Ericsson is coming off a victory at Markham last week.
    • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix takes place August 22-23.
  • LATAM Airlines (NYSE: LTM) CFO Ricardo Bottas to join NYSE Live.
    • Bottas will join to discuss the firm's Q2 earnings earlier this month.
    • The airline reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 28%.
  • Investors await today's Fed Minutes and react to the latest corporate earnings.
    • Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady.
    • Target (NYSE: TGT), TJX (NYSE: TJX) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) reported earnings this morning.

Opening Bell
Russell Investments celebrates the launch of two new ETFs, CRIB and BD

Closing Bell
Citrotech (NYSE American: CITR) celebrates its uplisting to NYSE American

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Trulieve at the NYSE on August 18

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-tech-company-lyntris-raises-297-5-million-in-ipo-nyse-content-update-302855263.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/19/c3112.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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