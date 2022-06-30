GamingInvesting News

First Place Winner "Inner Room" Claims $25,000 Prize from Among 100+ Entries Spotlighting Game-Forward Treatments for Stress, Depression and Anxiety

DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) has revealed the winners of the company's inaugural Mental Health Game Jam, hosted in partnership with Global Game Jam. Bringing together a community of global developers to create valuable therapeutic experiences through games, DeepWell's Mental Health Game Jam was created to inspire games that can entertain while simultaneously addressing stress, anxiety, and depression and foster support and understanding for those dealing with mental health challenges.

Judged by a trusted panel of game industry luminaries and medical veterans – including Shahid Ahmad , Rami Ismail , Dr. Leeza Maron , American McGee, Alanah Pearce and Dr. Anne Marie Porter – across multiple criteria including gameplay, treatment mechanics, and furthering of understanding for mental health issues, DeepWell is proud to announce the first class of winners from more than 100 games submitted:

GRAND PRIZE | $25,000 USD

GAME: Inner Room

DEVELOPER: byebyesama

DESCRIPTION: "Inner Room is a game where you play three days of lockdown as a person dealing with depression, where his place of true elaboration is in his dreams. When awake, our main character must complete the most mundane tasks – waking up, eating, showering, and opening a window. In any typical game, these tasks would require just one click. Now you will need your whole keyboard to sort them out."

LINK: https://byebyesama.itch.io/inner-room

SECOND PLACE | $10,000 USD

GAME: Biotopîco
DEVELOPER: Everyday Lemonade

DESCRIPTION: "In Bíotópico, players can grow real trees using the Oxygen resource that is produced from their breath practice. We're partnering with OneTreePlanted.org to plant a physical tree on the player's behalf each time a digital tree is grown."

LINK: https://everydaylemonade.itch.io/biotopico

THIRD PLACE | $5,000 USD

GAME: Fumble

DEVELOPER: ComfyDev

DESCRIPTION: "Fumble is a puzzle game about how it feels to struggle to talk. It tells the story of someone suffering from social anxiety without realising it… The gameplay acts as a playable metaphor of social anxiety and offers what we believe is one possible representation of what it feels like to have the condition."

LINK: https://namidasai.itch.io/fumble

"We truly believe in the power of games to help treat mental illness," said Mike Wilson , co-founder, DeepWell DTx. "It goes to show that the games community recognizes that games are and can be good for you, and we are excited about taking the first steps to making games that can serve as both entertainment and with therapeutic value."

In addition to the winners, DeepWell and Global Game Jam have also cited several others competitors for distinction as best-in-category finalists across a number of categories:

"Most Educational" – Game: "Balance It Out" | Developer: lukeamer | Link
"Most Innovative" – Game: " Can You ?" | Developer: devbymark | Link
"Most Engaging" – Game: "Mockingzen" | Developer: havana24 | Link
"Most Accessible" – Game: "Bottles" | Developer: zrrz111 | Link
"Best Art" – Game: "Mood Farm" | Developer: Peregon | Link
"Best Audio" – Game: "Inner Room" | Developer: byebyesama | Link

The full list of games created during the month of May for the challenge can be found on the Global Game Jam's itch.io page for free public access here .

Founded by Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , DeepWell DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions. DeepWell is backed by a team of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists and medical researchers, coming together to prove the power of games in addressing mental health.

For the latest updates, please visit DeepWellDTx.com .

About DeepWell DTx
DeepWell is a video game developer and publisher dedicated to making games that are simultaneously world-class entertainment, as well as therapeutic for a myriad of health concerns. Founded by game industry veteran Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , the company is guided by an advisory board of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists, and medical researchers.

Media Contacts
fortyseven communications - deepwell@fortyseven.com
DeepWell PR – press@deepwelldtx.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website Updated with Over 135 Character Profiles

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will receive a massive update to the official English website on June 23rd .

The Bleach: Brave Souls official website has been updated with 135 character profiles. Now is a great time to check out the website, learn about your favorite characters, and dive into the world of Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The update will add special character pages to introduce more information on the all-star cast of characters exclusively for English audiences.

There will be visual profiles and special move videos added for more than 135 characters including Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki. Don't miss out on this chance to meet the many characters from the world of Bleach.

Now is a great time to check out the official English website.

Bleach: Brave Souls Official Website:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

About Bleach: Brave Souls

The world of mega-hit manga and anime Bleach comes to life in this exciting 3D action game! Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe.

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-official-website-updated-with-over-135-character-profiles-301577715.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

NetEase Announces New Independent Director and Changes in Composition of Board Committees

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Ms. Grace Hui Tang as a new independent director, effective as of July 1, 2022 . As a result of this appointment, the Company's board of directors will consist of six members, five of whom are independent and two of whom are female.

Ms. Tang will also serve as the chairperson of the audit, compensation and nominating committees of the board as well as a member of the board's environmental, social and governance committee. With these appointments and certain other changes to such committees which are effective as of July 1, 2022 , the committees will be comprised of the following independent directors:

2022 Golden Melody Festival Facilitates Music X Film X Gaming Talks

11 Artists & Bands Performed at SHOWCASE to Large Audiences

The series of Golden Melody Festival events executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise officially closed on June 26th . This year, exhibitions were curated around two themes: Music X Drama and Music X Games. Golden Melody Festival events included international conferences, workshops, business matchmaking events, a GMA SHOWCASE Concert, and a biz-matching program. The events attracted people across the music, film, and gaming industry. International speakers attended many of the events through video conferencing, sharing with their peers in Taiwan their practical experiences abroad and the industry landscape. OST Yeram LIM of South Korea's CJ ENM, CEO Mark Frieser of U.S.'s Sync Summit, and Chairman Gary Calamar of GO Music shared their experiences creating film scores. Garry Schyman an award-winning American composer, dissected the background of gaming music and gave students of the master workshop a professional critique of their work. Alongside many top professionals in Taiwan's film and gaming industry, Garry Schyman also explored his experiences and challenges when creating music and integrating scores with the film. Their discussions were invaluable to participants. A total of 259 businesses attended the 2022 GMA.

X1 Esports & Entertainment Completes IPO, Will Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under The Symbol "XONE"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on June 30, 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Exchange "). X1 will trade under the stock ticker symbol "XONE".

Alex Bentley buys $40k worth property in LootMogul Metaverse

Alex Bentley the famed American professional basketball player and metaverse enthusiast recently purchased $40k worth of property and digital assets inside LootMogul's metaverse.

LootMogul_Logo

LootMogul is an influencer-led sports metaverse gaming platform powered by exclusive properties (Lands, Stadium, Arenas, etc.), NFTs, and token rewards for the sports community.

